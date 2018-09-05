Cash and cigarettes were taken from a Little Rock grocery store Tuesday night by a gunman wearing a "Santa Claus hat," police said.

Officers were called to Tom and Jean's Grocery at 13622 Sardis Road about 8:30 p.m.

A witness told police that a male wearing a red, leopard print "Santa Claus hat" and a letterman's jacket entered the business, walked behind the counter and pointed a gun at the cashier. The 40-year-old Little Rock man said he believed the holdup was a joke because of the individual's attire, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 24-year-old cashier opened the register and the gunman grabbed the till, pouring it into a bag, the report states. Police noted he also grabbed several packs of Newport cigarettes before he left the business.

The gunman was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He also possibly had a scar on the right side of his face, according to the report.

Authorities said they located the robber's hat in the woods east of the store.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.