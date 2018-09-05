Sections
LATEST: Supreme Court nominee evades issue of presidential subpoena by The Associated Press | Today at 8:44 a.m. 6comments

10:20 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is refusing to say whether a president can be forced to testify in a criminal case, calling it a hypothetical.

The topic is front-and-center at Kavanaugh's hearing because the man who nominated him, President Donald Trump, could face a subpoena in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, asked Kavanaugh whether he thinks a sitting president can "be required to respond to a subpoena."

Kavanaugh responded: "I can't give you an answer on that hypothetical question."

The Supreme Court has never ruled on a presidential subpoena.

President Bill Clinton was subpoenaed by independent counsel Kenneth Starr in 1998. Clinton eventually agreed to testify voluntarily and the subpoena was withdrawn.

Kavanaugh worked for Starr.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

10 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says a 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion is an "important precedent" that has "been reaffirmed many times."

Kavanaugh was asked about the Roe v. Wade ruling by Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California. He said the decision has "been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years." And he noted that a 1992 decision of the court called Planned Parenthood v. Casey didn't just reaffirm Roe v. Wade in passing. He said that decision becomes "precedent on precedent."

Kavanaugh compared the Roe decision to another case, Miranda v. Arizona, which requires law enforcement to tell suspects their rights. Kavanaugh noted that former Chief Justice William Rehnquist had been a critic of the Miranda decision but later upheld it as precedent.

9:30 a.m.

Republicans are invoking Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to make the case that Brett Kavanaugh should decline to say how he might vote on any particular case.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley referred to the so-called "Ginsburg standard" Wednesday during the second day of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Ginsburg said during her 1993 confirmation hearing that it would be wrong for her to "preview in this legislative chamber how I would cast my vote on questions the Supreme Court may be called upon to decide."

As Kavanaugh put it, quoting Ginsburg, that means "no hints, no forecasts, no previews."

Despite her statement, Ginsburg was questioned extensively about abortion during her hearing. She told lawmakers, "It is essential to woman's equality with man that she be the decision maker."

9:20 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pointing to a decision where he ruled for an associate of Osama bin Laden as evidence of his independence as judge.

Asked by Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley to discuss what judicial independence means to him, Kavanaugh pointed to his opinion in a case involving Salim Ahmed Hamdan, who was bin Laden's former chauffeur. Hamdan challenged his detention at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Kavanaugh told senators that "you'll never have a nominee who's ruled for a more unpopular defendant." Kavanaugh says judges don't make decisions based on who people are, but "whether they have the law on their side."

Hamdan was released from Guantanamo before the appeals court ruling that vacated his conviction.

8:55 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he believes the first thing that makes a good judge is "independence."

Kavanaugh is answering questions Wednesday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It's his first day answering questions from lawmakers.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley began the day by asking Kavanaugh to explain what he thinks makes a good judge.

Kavanaugh responded that he thinks "the first quality of a good judge in our constitutional system is independence." He said being a good judge also requires paying attention to the words of the Constitution and the words of laws, "not doing what I want to do."

The judge said he wants parties to leave oral arguments in his cases believing he had an "open mind, he gave me a fair shake."

8:50 a.m.

Demonstrators are again disrupting the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley attempted to gavel in the second day of hearings on Wednesday when shouting protesters began disrupting the hearings. Grassley said 70 people were arrested during the first day of hearings the day before.

Kavanaugh will be answering questions from senators all day. Democratic senators are expected to press for his views on issues like abortion, guns and executive power.

President Donald Trump nominated the 53-year-old appellate judge in July to fill the seat of retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

8:20 a.m.

Liberal and progressive groups are pressuring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to unify Democrats against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A letter sent to Schumer on the second day of hearings for President Donald Trump's court pick says bluntly: "You are failing us."

Democrats face a difficult climb trying to block Kavanaugh's confirmation. If nearly all Republicans back Kavanaugh, as is expected, several Democrats facing tough re-election races may vote to confirm him.

But the groups say Democrats in states like West Virginia, North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri, Montana and Alabama have nothing to fear from voting against Kavanaugh. They say voters in those states "care deeply" about the issues before the court and "will reward a principled vote."

The Senate's questioning of Kavanaugh is set to begin Wednesday morning.

3:20 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh touted the importance of an independent judiciary as his confirmation hearings began with strident Democratic criticism that he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high court.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh can expect to spend most of the day in the hot seat, sparring with Democratic senators over abortion, guns, executive power and other high-profile issues.

A long day of questioning awaits the 53-year-old appellate judge, whom Trump nominated in July to fill the seat of retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. The change could make the court more conservative on a range of issues.

Barring a surprise, Republicans appear on track to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, perhaps in time for the first day of the new term on Oct. 1.

  • PopMom
    September 5, 2018 at 10:02 a.m.

    I've been listening to the hearing this morning, and he is doing a very good job. I predict he will be confirmed easily. He is as good as we are going to get out of Trump. Kavanaugh also may pleasantly surprise us. I remember so many feminists and liberals who were convinced that Souter was going to be horrible, and he turned out to be one of the best.

  • Packman
    September 5, 2018 at 10:15 a.m.

    Hey Pop - Of course he will be confirmed. Why then are D's making such a spectacle of themselves over this particular confirmation? I suspect it's nothing more than to create soundbites they feel will help their chances during the midterms for some, while others see it as helping their run for the nomination in 2020. But the risks would seem to outweigh the possible benefits.
    .
    Having become totally unhinged during the Kavanaugh confirmation proceedings they have nowhere to go but down with Trump's nominee to replace either Ginsburg or Sotomayor. At some point, their theatrics begins to backfire as they jump Fonzie's shark. And that point will be sooner rather than later.
    .
    The other risk is the fact that Brett Kavanaugh's only human. Scaring his kids yesterday and assaulting his personal character surely pi$$ed him off. Once on the bench, he may be encouraged to be even MORE conservative in his votes just to exact a little revenge. Again, the guy's only human and they did mess with his kids.
  • PopMom
    September 5, 2018 at 10:44 a.m.

    I missed anything about the kids. Are you talking about the protesters in the back? Every Washingtonian is used to protesters from both the left and the right. It is quite common to see anti-abortion protesters carrying large depictions of abortions.
  • DoubleBlind
    September 5, 2018 at 11:20 a.m.

    They didn’t do a godd@mn thing to his kids. People reacted to the appearance of the ‘handmaids’ as if they were carrying pitchforks and rushed the kids out. Total overreaction but, hey, we now know we’re in ‘crazy town.’

  • mozarky2
    September 5, 2018 at 11:28 a.m.

    An on-the-scene report from three Texas doctors who attended the hearing yesterday:
    ADAM W. SCHINDLER: We are here in the line for the public tickets at the Supreme Court hearing in Washington D.C.... day one... there has been a little bit of chaos here, some interesting things were going on on the line... These are not random protests, and we’ve got some eyewitnesses here to tell you what happened in line this morning in D.C.
    TOM SCHLUETER, TEXAS: Hello, I’m Dr. Tom Schlueter from Texas, we came here to participate in the hearings, to get in the line. They told us to be here at 8:00, 8:30 at the latest, to get in line to go inside and hear the hearings. We got here at about 8:15 and there was already 100 people in line, and most of them would be probably classified by me as ‘opposing everything going on with Judge Kavanaugh,’ and so we began to see a process of things unfolding as we were standing in line that kept the line from going ahead.
    One thing was there were people who had come along... who had a bag of money, and people would hand them a piece of paper, and then they would give them money. So we know money was exchanged for some of the people to be here, just to protest.
    There was no depth to what their understanding, they were just here to be a disruption, protesters. They were actually told, we heard them say this, ‘when you go in, we want you to yell, to scream, and even possibly to get arrested.’ So that was some of the processes we saw happening.
    DOCTOR CHRIS DUNDAS, CORPUS CHRISTI: Hey guys, I’m Dr. Chris Dundas from Corpus Christi in Texas, we’re up here for these hearings. I gotta tell you, it was very sad. This is a very time-honored institution in the past, and these young people (mostly young people, but some old people) they seem to have no heartfelt convictions about why they are here. If you have to pay somebody to protest, that’s a good tell... Being arrested and being proud of it. Some women came back from these hearings and they seemed disappointed they were not arrested...
    DOCTOR BURTON PURVIS, ARLINGTON: Good afternoon, I’m doctor Morton Purvis from Arlington. This experience I shared with these other three guys was quite an enlightening one. I took off my credentials and walked among the people to get more information and be more acceptable to those around us. It was quite interesting as we listened to their attitudes and actions about why they were here and what they wanted to do.
    The most telling thing was listening to them giving names and addresses, so when they were arrested, they were keeping a record and celebrating who got arrested, without any regard for any open discussion or even the possibility of being convinced of anything, it was just for the purpose of disruption and to have some kind of disruption of the process.
  • DoubleBlind
    September 5, 2018 at 11:32 a.m.

    Look at mozy cut/paste fake news from Real Clear Politics. So cute.
