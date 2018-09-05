FILE PHOTO: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR. - A group of children leave the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in 2017. The museum was awarded a $100,000 Historic Preservation Restoration Grant to repair and renovate the building's front and back porches. The grant was awarded by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, a division of the Department of Arkansas Heritage that annually awards grants and money to restore historic properties.

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History will reopen later this month after being shut for five months of renovations, a museum spokesman said Tuesday.

Upgrades at the 178-year-old museum in Little Rock included replacing the heating and cooling system, installing new lighting and repainting the interior galleries, director Stephan McAteer said.

"It’s been quite the year here at the museum," he added. "I think people will notice immediately the improvement in lighting and the temperature control in the building."

McAteer said work crews have been finished with the renovations for about a month, and museum staff members are reinstalling exhibits and artifacts that were stored off-site during the project.

The renovations, including the restoration of two exterior porches, cost $1.5 million and were paid for through a $100,000 grant from the Department of Arkansas Heritage and a 2 percent tax on lodging levied in 2015.

During the remodel, museum staff worked out of the basement to organize programs like the vintage military vehicle show, which will coincide with the museum's opening Sept. 29 and the 125th anniversary of the establishment of MacArthur Park as Little Rock's first city park in 1893.

The park was named in 1942 to honor Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who was born on the site where the museum now sits.

The Arsenal Building, in which the museum is located, is the only remnant of a frontier military post constructed in 1840 to protect Arkansans from attack. Today, the National Historic Landmark collects, preserves and interprets the state’s military past from its territorial period to present.

The museum will open be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29, and the military vehicle show can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the museum grounds.