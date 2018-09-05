Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery reported in downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. to Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks, at 325 W. Capitol Ave.

At the scene, Moore said a white man in his 70s presented a teller with a note that demanded money and indicated it was a robbery.

The note implied that the man might be carrying a weapon, although none was seen, Moore added.

Police were still searching Wednesday afterrnoon for the robber, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen wearing a blue Walmart greeter’s vest, a Walmart cap, Khaki pants and a long-sleeved yellow shirt, according to authorities.

