PHOTOS: Man wearing Walmart greeter vest robs downtown Little Rock bank, authorities say by Jaime Dunaway, Maggie McNeary | Today at 1:45 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police are investigating a bank robbery reported Bank OZK, 325 W. Capitol Ave., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. - Photo by Jaime Dunaway

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery reported in downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. to Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks, at 325 W. Capitol Ave.

At the scene, Moore said a white man in his 70s presented a teller with a note that demanded money and indicated it was a robbery.

The note implied that the man might be carrying a weapon, although none was seen, Moore added.

Police were still searching Wednesday afterrnoon for the robber, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen wearing a blue Walmart greeter’s vest, a Walmart cap, Khaki pants and a long-sleeved yellow shirt, according to authorities.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Gallery: Downtown Little Rock bank robbery

Comments

  • Razrbak
    September 5, 2018 at 2:06 p.m.

    Did the teller include a TracPac in the loot given to the aged robber? All major banks in Little Rock have them and the LRPD has receivers in several of their patrol cars.
  • LR1955
    September 5, 2018 at 2:17 p.m.

    A white man in his 70’s robbing banks???? I thought they owned the banks!!!
    So not all old white men ARE rich afterall.

