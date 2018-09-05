Arkansas will experience heavy rainfall as Tropical Storm Gordon moves across the state. - Photo by National Weather Service

Remnants of a tropical storm that made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday night are set to bring heavy rainfall to Arkansas through the weekend as it moves across the state, forecasters said.

Gordon, which weakened to a tropical depression by Wednesday morning as it moved over central Mississippi, will continue to travel in a northwest direction at about 15 mph until it hits southeast Arkansas on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock.

Wind speeds will decrease to less than 30 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Tabitha Clarke said. But the slower-moving system will drop more rain and increase the risk of flash flooding.

Forecasters expect up to 6 inches of rain in some areas of the state through late Saturday or early Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation in southeast and west-central Arkansas.

In the region just west of Little Rock, up to 8 inches of rain will be possible, and the state's capital city is expected to receive up to 6 inches. The northeast area is forecast to see 2 to 4 inches of precipitation.

Meteorologists said there is a slight to moderate risk of excessive rainfall over southeast Arkansas beginning Wednesday night. The risk shifts into the central and western portions of the state through Thursday and early Friday, according to the latest advisory.

A flash flood watch for 14 southeast Arkansas counties will take effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and extend to about 30 counties in the state's west-central region through 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather service. The western part of Arkansas will be under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Friday.

Although the primary weather hazard is heavy rainfall, Clarke said severe storms cannot not be ruled out, with a possibility of small tornadoes forming Thursday afternoon in eastern Arkansas.

Gordon never became a hurricane, but it was deadly all the same, killing a child by blowing a tree onto a mobile home.

Officials in Florida's Escambia County haven't yet released the identity of the child killed when a large oak tree limb fell onto a mobile home near Pensacola as Tropical Storm Gordon skirted the Florida Panhandle.

In an email sent Wednesday morning, officials said the county received 10 calls overnight for downed trees in roadways, along with multiple reports of arcing power lines.

The county's emergency operations center noted peak wind gusts of 61 mph.

Utility firms say more than 24,000 customers in Alabama and Mississippi remain without power following the landfall of the system.

Alabama Power said 13,700 customers in the greater Mobile area remained without power late Wednesday morning. More than 48,000 customers lost power at some point during the storm.

In Mississippi, emergency officials said about 11,000 are without power statewide.