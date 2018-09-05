Southwestern sells

in Fayetteville shale

Flywheel Energy LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Houston-based Southwestern Energy Co.'s natural-gas properties and affiliated midstream business in the Fayetteville shale in Arkansas for $1.9 billion, Oklahoma City's Flywheel said Tuesday.

Flywheel Energy, formerly known as Valorem Energy LLC, also announced that Kayne Energy Income Funds agreed to back Flywheel with $700 million.

Southwestern's assets include 716 million cubic feet a day of net production from 4,033 producing wells over 900,000 acres with more than 2,000 miles of gathering pipelines and more than 50 compressor stations, all in central Arkansas.

"Flywheel Energy is proud to join the Arkansas community as an operator in the historic Fayetteville shale," said Justin Cope, Flywheel's chief executive officer.

The Fayetteville shale has played a prominent role in the American shale revolution, Cope said.

"We look forward to being a part of its next chapter and to providing affordable energy to the U.S. gas market for decades to come," Cope said.

-- David Smith

Apartment rents hold steady in LR market

Apartment rent prices in Little Rock were flat in August, but the monthly rent for two-bedroom apartments has increased about 1.6 percent compared with August 2017, according to Apartment List of San Francisco.

Apartments rates in Arkansas have increased 0.7 percent in the past year and are up 1 percent nationally, the online apartment rental marketplace said.

Median rents in Little Rock are $720 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom, said Apartment List, which was established in 2011.

Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent is below the national average of $1,180.

Apartment List estimates that the median two-bedroom rental in San Francisco is $3,100, more than 3.5 times Little Rock's price. Apartment List estimates the median two-bedroom rental is $1,100 in Dallas and $1,190 in Atlanta.

-- David Smith

State index off 1.79 to end day at 458.98

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 1.79 to 458.98 Tuesday.

Nine stocks on the index fell and seven rose.

"Finishing well off their lows, U.S. stock market indexes closed lower on Tuesday as investors brace for the potential escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 17.6 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 09/05/2018