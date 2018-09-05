MOTOR SPORTS

Furniture Row Racing done

Furniture Row Racing will cease operations at the end of the season, one year after Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series championship driving for the maverick team. Furniture Row is an anomaly in NASCAR in that it is a single-car team based in Denver, far removed from the stock car series' North Carolina hub. Team owner Barney Visser was a racing enthusiast with a vision when he launched the team in 2005, determined to do it his own way. But a lack of sponsorship for next season led Visser to make the "painful decision" to close the team. Visser said in a statement Tuesday "the numbers just don't add up" and he would have to borrow money to field a competitive team in 2019.

BASEBALL

Puig loses appeal

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig lost his appeal of a two-game suspension and started serving the discipline with Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets. Puig was involved in an altercation with San Francisco's Nick Hundley during an Aug. 14 game, taking an open-handed swipe at the catcher's mask. Puig is eligible to return for Friday's series opener at Colorado.

Howard officially retires

Ryan Howard has officially retired nearly two years after he last played in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 2006 National League MVP spent 13 seasons with the Phillies and helped them win five division titles and the 2008 World Series. He hit 382 homers and had 1,194 RBI with a .258 career average. The 38-year-old Howard made his announcement in an article for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday. After becoming a free agent following the 2016 season, Howard played briefly in Class AAA for affiliates of the Braves and Rockies in 2017.

FOOTBALL

LSU's Chaisson out for year

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said edge pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the rest if the season because of a knee injury during a season-opening victory over Miami. "I feel bad for him," Orgeron said. "He had totally dedicated himself to this year. He will bounce back. His teammates are very sad." Chaisson was a prized 2017 recruit who played often as a freshman reserve and entered his sophomore campaign as the team's premier pass-rushing outside linebacker. He had one sack in a 33-17 victory on Sunday night that shot LSU up in the AP Top 25 poll from 25th to 11th. While Orgeron is declining to provide specific details on the injury, trainers could be seen looking at Chaisson's left knee after it buckled during a play early in the fourth quarter. Chaisson has taken to social media to thank fans for their support and said he looks forward to 2019. "Thanks to everyone who sent out thoughts and prayers! It's a tough thing to handle but I'm surely not alone," Chaisson said on his Twitter page. "I ask that you keep sending blessings and prayers my way as we trust in the Lord and his plan. See y'all next season!" LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Swanson released by Dolphins

Veteran running back and special teams contributor Brandon Bolden has been signed by the Miami Dolphins three days after he was released by AFC East rival New England. The Dolphins also released center Travis Swanson (Arkansas Razorbacks) on Tuesday, one day after he signed with the team. Bolden, who had been with New England since 2012, played in all 16 games last year. In six seasons there he saw action primarily on special teams while totaling 216 carries for 912 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Stadium gets new name

The Arizona Cardinals' home field is changing its name to State Farm Stadium. The team announced Tuesday that it has reached an 18-year naming rights deal with the insurance giant. The facility has been known as University of Phoenix Stadium since it opened in 2006. Team President Michael Bidwill said most of the branding changes at the stadium will be completed in time for Sunday's season opener against the Washington Redskins. In addition to Cardinals home games and the Fiesta Bowl, the stadium has been host to two Super Bowls and a men's college basketball Final Four. The Super Bowl is to return in 2023 and the Final Four in 2024. The Cardinals said University of Phoenix will remain connected to the team as its official education partner.

Titans change practice players

The Tennessee Titans have swapped out wide receivers on their practice squad after a player failed disclose a physical condition. The Titans announced Tuesday they removed Austin Proehl from the practice squad and agreed to terms with Stringfellow. Proehl joined the Titans' practice squad Monday after Buffalo waived the seventh-round draft pick out of North Carolina. He was replaced by the 6-foot-2 Damore'ea Stringfellow who spent the preseason with Seattle where he had an 81-yard touchdown pass in the final preseason game. Stringfellow also has spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins after coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent last year. Stringfellow started at Washington in college before transferring to Mississippi where he had 82 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2 seasons.

BASKETBALL

McMillan gets extension

The Indiana Pacers have signed Coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension. McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana's head coach. Terms were not disclosed. The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. McMillan previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics and the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, all for Seattle.

GOLF

Furyk adds Woods, Mickelson to Ryder Cup team

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, golf’s most prominent players for more than two decades, never realized the Ryder Cup would mean so much.

For Woods, it’s the culmination of a comeback that began in January after a fourth surgery on his lower back. For Mickelson, more than setting a record by playing his 12th Ryder Cup, the 48-year-old gets what he believes will be his last chance to capture that gold trophy away from home.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk added them to the U.S. team Monday evening as wild-card selections, along with Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods agreed to be a vice captain in late February, and he set a goal to be in Paris on Sept. 28-30 as a player.

“It’s incredible, it really is, to look back at the start of the year and now to have accomplished a goal like that,” Woods said. “To be a part of this team, and now to be a player is just … beyond special.”

Mickelson had qualified for every team since 1995, a streak that ended this year when he finished No. 10 in the standings. His 12th appearance breaks the Ryder Cup record held by Nick Faldo.

Mickelson has only been on three winning teams — at Brookline in 1999, Valhalla in 2008 and two years ago at Hazeltine. His last time overseas was at Gleneagles, where he infamously closed out a losing news conference by questioning captain Tom Watson and the direction the PGA of America was taking the U.S. team.

That led to sweeping changes in the U.S. structure, mainly by giving players a stronger voice.

“This is mostly likely my last chance to go over to Europe and to be a part of a winning U.S. team in Europe. We haven’t done that in 25 years,” Mickelson said.

Furyk still has one more captain’s pick he will announce on Monday after the BMW Championship.

