A Hot Springs man is accused of first throwing milk and then shooting at another motorist Monday morning in a road rage confrontation, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Nathan Alan Pokrajac, 26, was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a local man told authorities around 10:30 a.m. that he had been shot at minutes earlier by a white male in a blue BMW in the area of Hobson and Central avenues.

The man said he was stopped at Central and Hobson Avenues when the BMW pulled up next to him and the driver, later identified by police as Pokrajac, yelled at him about honking at him. The man told Pokrajac he didn't honk at him and "all of a sudden" Pokrajac threw a gallon of milk at the man, hitting his car, according to the affidavit.

The man began to follow the BMW to get the license plate number and then Pokrajac stuck a black handgun out of the sunroof and shot four rounds back toward him, authorities said. He is accused of firing three more times as the man continued to follow the BMW.

Officers later located the BMW abandoned in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Albert Pike. The vehicle was found to be registered to Pokrajac and a .22-caliber shell cartridge was said to be visible plain in the front passenger seat.

An Arkansas State Police trooper located Pokrajac and his girlfriend, identified as 21-year-old Madison Renae Rogers, at a residence in the 500 block of Ledgerock Road. Police say Rogers was a passenger in the BMW and that she ran from authorities before being arrested in a nearby tent. She had in a backpack containing two .22-caliber handguns, the affidavit noted.