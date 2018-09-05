FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman linebacker Bumper Pool had an escort going down the home sideline during his 60-yard fumble return Saturday after De'Vone McClure knocked the ball loose from Eastern Illinois quarterback Johnathan Brantley in the third quarter.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley sprinted quickly to Pool's inside from behind.

"Oh man, I was trying to push him to score," Pulley said. "He thought I was trying to strip the ball from him actually. But I was pushing him to score, trying to get him a touchdown. That was a good [play] by him and Pluck [McClure]."

Said Pool, "When I was running with him I honestly thought it was somebody trying to tackle me. I was trying to be high and tight and keep going and I saw it was Pulley, and then I didn't realize I was on the 5-yard line when I got tackled. I thought I was on the 20."

A reporter asked Pool if he gave Pulley grief for not swerving to his outside and trying to throw a block.

"They were already giving me grief for not scoring," Pool said. "I said, 'Hey, I could have used a couple of blocks."

Chad and Mike

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and Colorado State Coach Mike Bobo were on opposite sidelines as offensive coordinators when their Clemson and Georgia teams split two games in 2013 and 2014.

Morris and Clemson beat Bobo and Georgia 38-35 in 2013. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 45-21 the next season.

Morris was a high school coach in Texas for 16 years before getting his first collegiate job as Tulsa's offensive coordinator in 2010.

"I've got a lot of respect for Coach Morris," Bobo said. "My dad's a high school coach. There's so many great high school coaches that don't get an opportunity in the college ranks. To see [Morris] get in there and do what he's done -- and how he's worked his way up -- is impressive."

Bobo said he met Morris several years ago while recruiting.

"He's a genuine guy with an unbelievable personality," Bobo said. "When you meet somebody, you know if they're good people, and Chad is a good guy."

Personnel report

Standout defenders Randy Ramsey and Dre Greenlaw were not seen during the open portion of Tuesday's practice. Ramsey, a senior end who had a hamstring problem in camp but was wearing a right knee wrap last week, did not dress out for the opener. Greenlaw, a senior linebacker, suffered an ankle injury after posting 10 tackles in the first quarter of the 55-20 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Coach Chad Morris said both players would be day to day this week.

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, defensive back and special teams ace Ryder Lucas and receiver Mike Woods, the three who was suspended for the season opener, were all participants Tuesday. Morris said Monday that all three had been reinstated.

Watts up

Armon Watts forced his second turnover as a Razorback on Saturday, this one resulting in an immediate touchdown after he got after quarterback Harry Woodbery in the end zone and Briston Guidry recovered for his second score in the last three games.

"I never heard the end of it," Watts said of Guidry. "He needs to be thanking me, but he's the luckiest guy I know."

Later Watts, who forced an interception at Alabama in 2015, was asked what Guidry had said about the play.

"Just how lucky he is and how he can teach people how to score and stuff like that," Watts said.

Watts and tight end Jeremy Patton have indicated this week they are among the four game captains for the Razorbacks' first road test at Colorado State on Saturday.

O-line grind

The Arkansas offensive line, already heavily impacted by injuries in camp, underwent even more transition for Tuesday's practice.

On the plus side, projected left tackle starter Colton Jackson was wearing a green (limited contact) jersey for the first time since camp opened in his recovery from surgery on his back. Dylan Hays was fully participating at second team left guard after not dressing out for the season opener.

The other news at left tackle wasn't as good, as opening-game starter Shane Clenin was dressed in green after rolling his ankle Saturday.

True freshman Noah Gatlin worked with the first unit at left tackle. Right guard Johnny Gibson said the trio of Austin Capps, the converted defensive tackle who played sparingly in the opener, Kirby Adcock and Ty Clary all rotated at left guard Tuesday.

Veterans Hjalte Froholdt, Gibson and Brian Wallace were in their normal positions from center to right tackle.

Sosa's block

Junior McTelvin "Sosa" Agim blocked the extra-point attempt after Eastern Illinois' first touchdown Saturday, though freshman linebacker Bumper Pool was given credit for it in the game day statistics.

"I got through and I don't know if I blocked it completely," Pool said. "I was through and I felt the wind blow, but I don't know if I can take full credit for that one."

A still photo by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette showed the kick glanced off Agim's left forearm.

Ty and Jordan

Sophomore receiver Jordan Jones, had a career-high 132 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown strike from Ty Storey, on Saturday, was asked about an old picture of Storey chasing him during the Class 3A state championship game in 2014.

"He was playing defense and the ball got tipped," Jones said. "I caught it on the sideline and just took off running and I scored."

Asked if it was much of a race, Jones replied, "Nah."

Storey's Charleston team won the game 33-26 over Jones and Smackover for the Tigers' second consecutive 3A title in a row.

"We always joke about it," Jones said. "I always tell him I want my state ring back. That was the first time Smackover had been in the state championship game in a long time.."

Jones and offensive guard Johnny Gibson sang Storey's praises Tuesday after he passed for 261 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"Seeing Ty, the confidence he played with was incredible," Gibson said. "I knew Ty had ability. I didn't know if he always believed in himself, but I feel like he has that confidence in his arm and in his play-making ability and everything he needs to do to execute at a high level. I feel like that's a good thing for us."

Forget about it

Cornerback Chevin Calloway had two fumble recoveries, one that he also forced, against Eastern Illinois in his first start, but the sophomore was also beaten twice for touchdowns in man coverage.

"Just go out there and keep playing," junior cornerback Ryan Pulley said of his advice to Calloway. "[Assistant coaches Ron Cooper and Mark Smith] always tell us to have amnesia. Forget about that play. Go on to the next one and let's play ball."

Field goals fine

Connor Limpert and Preston Stafford each booted 37-yard field goals to close the early move-the-ball portion of Tuesday's work. Limpert is 2 of 2 on field goals this season and 10 of 11 in his career.

