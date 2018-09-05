Fire in backpack

CAIRO -- An Egyptian man was arrested outside the U.S. Embassy in Cairo on Tuesday after chemicals in his backpack caught fire in what authorities said was a botched attack.

No one was harmed in the incident, which took place just outside the heavy blast walls that surround the embassy in Garden City, a leafy neighborhood in the heart of the capital. The U.S. Embassy is next to the British Embassy, which is also heavily fortified.

The Interior Ministry identified the man as 24-year-old Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, and said his backpack contained a bottle of flammable chemicals. It said he embraced an "extremist" ideology and that he intended to use the material he carried in a "hostile" act.

The ministry did not provide further information.

Video footage posted on social media showed police arresting the man, who was led away after his pants and shoes were stripped off in the search.

The U.S. Embassy said in a tweet that it was "aware of a reported incident" near the embassy and advised American citizens to avoid the area.

Soviet poison ID'd in Briton's death

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The global chemical-weapons watchdog on Tuesday confirmed findings by British authorities that the novichok nerve agent killed one person and sickened another in the English town of Amesbury in June.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said that its tests showed that the nerve agent "is also the same toxic chemical that was found in the biomedical and environmental samples relating to the poisoning" of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in nearby Salisbury in March.

While the chemical-weapons watchdog did not publicly name the nerve agent, Britain earlier identified it as novichok, a lethal substance produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner, Charlie Rowley, were sickened months after the Skripals were poisoned with the substance. Sturgess later died.

The report said that it was not able to establish whether the novichok used to poison the Skripals was from the same batch as that which later killed Sturgess and sickened Rowley.

Britain blames Russia for poisoning the Skripals, which Moscow denies.

Filipino lawmaker ordered arrested

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the arrest of his fiercest critic in Congress after revoking the senator's amnesty for involvement in unsuccessful military uprisings years ago.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV condemned Duterte's move, which was made public Tuesday, as illegal and draconian but said he would not resist arrest. After Senate leaders said they would not allow his arrest in the Senate, Trillanes said he would stay within the building while arresting officers waited outside in a looming standoff.

"We're living basically in a de facto martial law environment of the '70s kind," Trillanes told a throng of journalists and followers, referring to the martial law declared by dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1972.

Some opposition politicians and followers visited the Senate to show support for Trillanes, a 47-year-old former naval officer who was detained for years before his election to the Senate for involvement in three military uprisings from 2003 to 2007 to protest official corruption.

Duterte ordered the Department of Justice and the military to pursue criminal complaints against the senator after his amnesty was invalidated. "

Smoke rises after a man carrying a crude explosive device exploded near the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy, Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Officials said the man, whom they did not identify, was intercepted outside the concrete blast barriers that encircle the U.S. and nearby British embassies in the leafy district of Garden City. (Adel el-Adawy via AP)

