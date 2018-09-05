When you're puzzled about what to do with leftover bread that's getting stale, think panzanella.

This Italian bread salad pairs herbs and vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers with cubes of leftover bread.

The juices from the tomatoes and cucumber paired with the vinaigrette help moisten the bread enough to keep it somewhat crisp, but soft enough to eat. The vinaigrette can be as simple as a fruity olive oil mixed with mild white or red wine vinegar. Be sure to add a few pinches of sugar to the vinaigrette to tame the tang and also help bring out the flavor of the tomatoes. In today's recipes, the sugar is sprinkled directly on the tomatoes and allowed to sit for 15 minutes.

In addition to providing a use for bread that's getting stale, a panzanella is also a way to rescue not-so-pretty tomatoes.

Panzanella With Herbs

2 large tomatoes, cored and chopped OR 1 pint grape tomatoes, washed, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 day-old baguette (16 ounces) cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1 seedless cucumber, cut in half lengthwise and sliced

4 green onions, washed, thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 cups blanched green beans or asparagus

Favorite all-purpose seasoning blend such as Mrs. Dash or Morton Nature's Seasons Seasoning Blend

3/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or white vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 garlic clove, pressed

2 tablespoons fresh chopped herbs such as tarragon, thyme or basil

Place the tomatoes in a large bowl and sprinkle with the salt and sugar. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Tear or cut the bread slices into bite-size pieces and place in a large serving bowl. Add the cucumber, green onions, red onion slices and green beans. Add the tomatoes and their juices. Sprinkle salad with seasoning blend or season as desired.

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all the vinaigrette ingredients and shake well to combine. Drizzle the vinaigrette sparingly over the salad and toss it gently to coat. You may have leftover vinaigrette. It will keep for several days and can be used on any salad.

Makes 12 servings.

