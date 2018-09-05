Three Little Rock gas station robberies were reported in four days, and at least two of the robberies are related, police said.

The first took place around 9 p.m. Saturday at the EZ Mart at 2711 W. Markham St.

An individual with a knife demanded money from a 23-year-old employee, a report from the city's Police Department states. She gave him about $60 from one of the registers and he left, heading south on Pearl Avenue, according to authorities.



The robber was described as a white male with short hair who wore a camouflage baseball cap, a cream-colored wool hoodie and blue jeans. He was wearing his hoodie backward with holes cut out for his eyes, and he wore the hat under the hoodie, the woman told police.

Investigators believe that holdup is related to another that took place at the Superstop Gas Station on Monday afternoon, Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

In response to a robber with a kitchen knife, a 24-year-old gas station employee pulled out his own pocketknife and activated an alarm around 2:15 p.m. at the business at 4100 W. Markham St., according to a separate report.

The knife wielder left without taking anything, heading north on Elm Street, authorities said. The robber was described as a white male who stood about 5 feet 11 inches tall and wore a yellow hoodie, white T-shirt and khaki pants.

A robbery early Tuesday is not believed to be related to the others, Moore said. Around 3 a.m. that day, the Big Red Valero at 10501 Stagecoach Road was held up by two people working together, police wrote.

First, a white male got two drinks to purchase and set them on the counter, according to a separate report. Shortly after, a black male came into the store and pointed a gun at the white male, saying he was going to “blow [the person’s] brains out,” an officer noted.

The 50-year-old store employee handed the robber the cash till, authorities said, and the gunman then said he wanted some cigars. After retrieving the cigars, the two walked out of the store, both getting into a black Toyota Camry or Corolla with Arkansas plates, police said.

The driver went west on Otter Creek Road toward Interstate 30, the report states. Police said the white male stood about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighed around 180 pounds and had short, straight blond hair. The gunman was described as a black male who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

No suspects were named, and Moore said Wednesday afternoon that no arrests had been made in the robberies.