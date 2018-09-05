Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Little Rock Hall forward Kevon Cooper.

Class: 2019

Position: Forward

Size: 6-6, 225

Stats: 15 points, 7 rebounds as a junior

Interest: UAPB and Jackson State offers along with interest from Missouri State, Western Kentucky and New Orleans

Coach: Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks chairman Bill Ingram

“He’s a solid mid-major with the potential of being a high-major. He had zero offers at the beginning of spring/summer, and now he has Jackson State and UAPB offers with heavy interest from Missouri State. This kid is loaded with potential and his stock is still rising.”

Played well vs. ESPN’s No. 3 and No. 2 center in the nation:

"He had a great spring and summer. He played against Charles Bassey and he was the No. 3 center in the 2019 class and he reclassified and is going to Western Kentucky. Kevon had a 12-point and 10-rebound game against him. In July, he played against Vernon Carey, and he had 8 and 9 in that game. If you’re putting up those kind of numbers against guys that are predicted to be future lottery picks, you can play at a high level in college.”

Could be a late pickup by a Power 5 program:

“When these big-time guys miss out on post players and on 4-men, he can play the 4 or 5, and then late the bigger guys like him, they have an opportunity to sneak into the high-major, big-time DI schools because they’ve missed on so many guys, and I think he’s going to have that chance if he ends up signing late.”