State officials released video Wednesday from last month's incident at War Memorial Stadium in which rumors of gunfire caused a panic at a high school football game between Saline County rivals.

In a series of five videos spanning about 35 minutes, thousands of the 38,000 fans in attendance can be seen running toward the exits during the second half of the Salt Bowl, an annual game between Benton and Bryant high schools.

"What in the world is going on over here," an announcer said as the camera panned to spectators running across the stands. A few seconds later, the Benton football team can be seen sprinting to the locker room.

Another video shows Bryant cheerleaders hunkered against a stadium wall until they join the steady flow of spectators running across the field to safety.

Congestion at the exits prompted some fans to jump from the stands over inclined walls into the hoard of people to bypass others trying to flee, the videos show.

A stadium announcer can be heard urging spectators to remain calm and to leave the field and return to their seats.

A spokeswoman for Arkansas State Parks, which operates the stadium, said in a statement that all possible leads are being followed, and an investigation continues.

Investigators previously said they have not found any evidence of gunfire and the noise people heard was likely falling metal barricades or possibly the firing of a stun gun during a fight.