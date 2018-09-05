Week Two schedule
NOTE All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Bryant at Bentonville West
Greenwood at Fort Smith Southside
Jacksonville at LR Catholic
Rogers at LR Central
Alma at Springdale
Fort Smith Northside at Van Buren
Battle on the Border
At Independence Bowl Stadium, Shreveport
North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Evangel Christian, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Cabot at El Dorado
Conway at Jonesboro
Malvern at Lake Hamilton
LR Parkview at Marion
Nettleton at Mountain Home
Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff
Springdale Har-Ber at Russellville
Harrison at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
Searcy at Batesville
Lonoke at Beebe
West Memphis at Blytheville
Gravette at Farmington
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Forrest City
Newport at Greene County Tech
Sylvan Hills at LR McClellan
Vilonia at Maumelle
Pulaski Academy at Memphis Ridgeway
LR Fair at Morrilton
Crossett at White Hall
Arkadelphia at Wynne
Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.
Ashdown at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Texarkana at Texarkana, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Harding Academy at Bald Knob
Gurdon at Benton Harmony Grove
Huntsville at Berryville
Piggott at Brookland
Green Forest at Commerce, Okla.
Danville at Dover
McGehee at Dumas
Hot Springs Lakeside at Fountain Lake
Osceola at Gosnell
Camden Fairview at Hamburg
Greenbrier at Heber Springs
Hoxie at Jonesboro Westside
Hot Springs at Mena
LR Hall at Mills
Magnolia at Monticello
Clarksville at Ozark
Lincoln at Park Hill (Okla.) Keys
Paragould at Pocahontas
Dardanelle at Prairie Grove
Valley View at Rivercrest
Highland at Riverview
Warren at Stuttgart
Lamar at Subiaco Academy
Shiloh Christian at Trumann
Paris at Waldron
Elkins at West Fork
CLASS 3A
Central Arkansas Christian at Baptist Prep
Poyen at Bismarck
Pottsville at Booneville
Harrisburg at Cedar Ridge
Bigelow at Cedarville
Conway Christian at Clinton
Mineral Springs at Fouke
Bauxite at Glen Rose
Murfreesboro at Horatio
Mount Ida at Jessieville
Mayflower at Marshall
Cave City at Melbourne
Marvell at Palestine-Wheatley
Hector at Perryville
Brinkley at Rison
Hampton at Smackover
Salem at Yellville-Summit
OPEN Drew Central
CLASS 2A
DeWitt at Carlisle
Rose Bud at Cutter Morning Star
McCrory at Des Arc
Mountain Pine at Dierks
Barton at Earle
Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County
Clarendon at England
Camden Harmony Grove at Fordyce
Bearden at Hazen
Two Rivers at Johnson County Westside
Genoa Central at Lafayette County
Mansfield at Lavaca
Atkins at Magnet Cove
Helena-West Helena at Marianna
Manila at Marked Tree
Greenland at Mountainburg
Midland at Quitman
Corning at Rector
Lake Village at Strong
Parkers Chapel at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.
OPEN Spring Hill
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Battle on the Border
At Independence Bowl Stadium, Shreveport
Bentonville vs. Aledo, Texas, 3 p.m.
