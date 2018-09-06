People stand by a ripped-up road in Sapporo, Japan, after an earthquake shook the country’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early today. The magnitude-6.7 quake knocked out power, triggered landslides that crushed homes and caused at least two deaths, officials said.

TOKYO -- A powerful earthquake shook Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early today, causing landslides that crushed homes, knocking out power across the island, and killing at least 2 people.

The magnitude-6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m. today at the depth of 24 miles, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. The epicenter was east of the city of Tomakomai but the shaking also affected Hokkaido's prefectural capital of Sapporo, with a population of 1.9 million.

The Japanese national broadcaster NHK, citing its own tally, reported that 125 people were injured and about 40 were feared missing. Hokkaido's local disaster agency put the number of injured at 48.

A government spokesman confirmed that two people had died.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said several people were reported missing in the nearby town of Atsuma, where there was a landslide.

NHK aired footage of the moment the quake struck Muroran, with its camera violently shaking and all city lights going out a moment later. In Sapporo, a mudslide on a road left several cars half buried.

Power was knocked out for Hokkaido's 2.9 million households. Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters that the extensive power failure was caused by an emergency shutdown of the main thermal power plant that supplies half of the electricity to all of Hokkaido.

Utility officials started up hydroelectric plants to help restart the main thermal plant, Seko said, adding that he hoped to get power back "within a few hours." In the meantime, authorities have sent power-generator vehicles to hospitals so they can accept emergency patients when needed, he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference that the authorities have received hundreds of calls about people missing and buildings collapsing.

Airports and many roads on the island were closed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a task force meeting that 4,000 self-defense troops are being deployed on Hokkaido. The government will send 20,000 more to the affected sites, he said.

