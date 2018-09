A 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at an Arkansas apartment complex Tuesday later died, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Springdale Police Department, officers were called to Chapel Ridge Apartments at 5325 N. Oak St. shortly before 8:45 p.m.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, the release states.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.