Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Actor Burt Reynolds has died at age 82, according to his agent
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall 🔴 Kavanaugh hearing In the news Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Burt Reynolds has died at age 82, according to his agent by The Associated Press | Today at 2:19 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, Burt Reynolds sits on a 1977 Pontiac Trans-Am at the world premiere of "The Bandit" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Hundreds of fans in Trans Ams made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit." About 350 cars retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild ride from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as Deliverance and commercial hits like Smokey and the Bandit, has died.

The handsome film and television star died at age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner. No other details were immediately available Thursday.

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film Deliverance in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated Boogie Nights in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as Smokey and the Bandit. And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with Evening Shade.

But he also had more than his share of flops and tabloid moments, including an acrimonious divorce from former TV star Loni Anderson and a nearly nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • PopMom
    September 6, 2018 at 2:41 p.m.

    Remember when he lived out in Foxcroft for a couple of months while he filmed a movie? I loved him. The Cosmopolitan centerfold was a classic. RIP.
  • MaxCady
    September 6, 2018 at 2:41 p.m.

    God bless Gator McKlusky, Congressman David Dilbeck, Bandit, Paul Crewe, Stick, Jack Horner etc, etc. RIP, Burt Reynolds!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT