FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, Burt Reynolds sits on a 1977 Pontiac Trans-Am at the world premiere of "The Bandit" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Hundreds of fans in Trans Ams made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit." About 350 cars retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild ride from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as Deliverance and commercial hits like Smokey and the Bandit, has died.

The handsome film and television star died at age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner. No other details were immediately available Thursday.

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film Deliverance in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated Boogie Nights in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as Smokey and the Bandit. And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with Evening Shade.

But he also had more than his share of flops and tabloid moments, including an acrimonious divorce from former TV star Loni Anderson and a nearly nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine.

