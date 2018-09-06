An Arkansas man accused of burying a body beneath the floor of his backyard shed has been formally charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with a 2017 missing person case.

Chad Jernigan, 41, allegedly told investigators in 2017 that he dropped Richard York on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas, the night of July 4, 2017, after an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit.

York's mother reported her son missing about two weeks later. Officers searched Jernigan's home then but didn't locate anything suspicious, the affidavit noted.

In July of this year, investigators received a tip that York died at Jernigan's home in Texarkana and that Jernigan buried the body under his shed, investigators said.

Officers then questioned Jernigan, who told them York had been at his home on July 4, 2017, and "died for an unknown reason," the affidavit said.

"York died while in a two-story shed in the backyard," the affidavit states. "Jernigan said he was scared and didn't want to call the police, so he pulled the flooring up from the shed, exposing the bare earth underneath."

Police wrote that Jernigan told detectives he buried York under the shed, poured concrete on top of him and replaced the flooring.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed later. Jernigan is being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $150,000.