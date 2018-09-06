Sections
Body found in Arkansas identified; investigation into man's death continues by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:49 p.m. 0comments

Authorities have identified the body found in Garland County on Friday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the man found dead was 34-year-old Robert J. Hodges Jr. of Pine Bluff. The state Crime Lab identified the remains, the release states.

The sheriff's office previously said deputies were called to assist the Mountain Pine marshal's office about 4:15 p.m. with a body that one of the marshals found in the 11th Avenue area.

According to the Thursday release, the investigation into Hodges' cause of death is ongoing.

