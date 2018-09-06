Chef Coby Smith announced Aug. 28 that he was leaving the eponymous Coby's cafe-cafeteria at Arkansas Heart Hospital, 1701 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, reportedly posting on Facebook and Instagram that "I'm no longer @ the Heart (hospital). It is something that was built together. It was always a Labor of love for me. Making people happy."

No word yet on whether the hospital will change the name of the cafe, but we're told it will continue to operate the very popular Monday-Wednesday-Friday ramen bar that Smith originated.

Ramen is also the main offering of the hospital's Food From the Heart food truck, which continues to range the state.