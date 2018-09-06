CUBS 6, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE -- Daniel Murphy and Kyle Schwarber homered to back a solid start from Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday night to avert a three-game sweep.

Pedro Strop closed out a tense ninth inning as Chicago boosted its NL Central lead to four games over the second-place Brewers.

Quintana (12-9) allowed 2 runs in 6 2/3 innings, improving to 3-1 at Miller Park with the Cubs.

Strop allowed a walk and a single to open the ninth but got the final three outs, striking out Curtis Granderson with two runners on to preserve the victory.

Granderson belted his first home run as a member of the Brewers in a pinch-hit role in the seventh, a two-run shot that cut Chicago's lead to 6-4.

The Cubs finally broke their string of 16 scoreless innings against Milwaukee right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (14-6) when Murphy led off the fourth with an opposite-field home run into the Brewers' left-field bullpen.

Javier Baez followed with a single and his aggressive baserunning helped the Cubs extend their lead. He raced for third on a single by Anthony Rizzo, and when center fielder Lorenzo Cain's throw sailed, Baez scored and Rizzo went to third on a second error by shortstop Orlando Arcia. Ben Zobrist doubled inside the right-field line to score Rizzo and give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

A soft RBI single by Willson Contreras capped the four-run rally.

Jonathan Schoop's bad-hop single drove home a run in the bottom of the inning, and the Brewers loaded the bases with two outs. Quintana induced Arcia to hit a pop fly to shortstop to escape the jam.

Zobrist drove in his second run in the fifth with a two-out single, but Rizzo was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base.

Schwarber homered into the second deck in right field in the sixth to make it 6-1.

Quintana allowed a leadoff single to Jesus Aguilar and a double to Ryan Braun in the sixth, but the Brewers managed just one run on a groundout by Schoop.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2 Jameson Taillon pitched five effective innings and helped send Homer Bailey to yet another loss as host Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati to sweep their three-game series.

CARDINALS 7, NATIONALS 6 Matt Adams homered twice, Marcell Ozuna tied his career-high with four hits and visiting St. Louis held off Washington.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 1 Right-hander Sandy Alcantara pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning in his second career start, Austin Dean drove in a pair of runs and host Miami beat Philadelphia.

METS 7, DODGERS 3 Zack Wheeler stayed in the game after getting hit in the chest by a line drive, pitching seven sharp innings to lead visiting New York over Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 1 Corey Kluber became the first 18-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 10 and pitching host Cleveland past Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 3 Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run home run in a seven-run first inning, Aaron Sanchez won for the first time in three months and Toronto beat visiting Tampa Bay.

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 3 Shohei Ohtani homered twice on a huge night at the plate and Los Angeles beat host Texas.

TIGERS 10, WHITE SOX 2 Ronny Rodriguez had a two-run home run and Jeimer Candelario, Mikie Mahtook and JaCoby Jones each added a solo shot, powering visiting Detroit over Chicago.

ASTROS 9, TWINS 1 Alex Bregman homered and had five RBI, and Evan Gattis hit his 25th home run to help host Houston rout Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 9, BRAVES 8 Brandon Phillips hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth, capping the biggest comeback by Boston this year for a victory over Atlanta.

Sports on 09/06/2018