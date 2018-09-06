Sections
Ethics raised as issue in Arkansas governor's race Candidates spar over how each should address graft by Hunter Field, Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:30 a.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson (left) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Henderson

Arkansas' gubernatorial candidates Wednesday exchanged yet another series of jabs over their plans for ethics changes in state government.

During a news conference at his Little Rock campaign headquarters, Democrat Jared Henderson attacked Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson for being what Henderson said was too passive in addressing corruption at the state Capitol.

At his own news conference 30 minutes earlier, Hutchinson said it wasn't time to "play politics with this issue," adding that he'd released a series of ethics proposals.

The governor also shot back at Henderson, saying the former Teach for America executive should answer questions about his relationship with lobbyist Milton "Rusty" Cranford, who is at the center of a federal corruption probe.

The candidates' back-and-forth came on the same day that ex-state Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say steered state money to a private Christian college. It also comes a week after Hutchinson's nephew, former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, resigned after being federally indicted on allegations that he used campaign funds for personal expenses. (The ex-senator has said he plans to fight the charges.)

Henderson on Wednesday touted seven ethics proposals that he released earlier in the summer, ranging from revoking a public official's pensions for committing any crime relating to an abuse of power, to requiring lawmakers to disclose and itemize during each week of a legislative session all employment or professional services and compensation they have or had in the previous year with registered lobbyists or companies that employ professional lobbyists.

In addition to Jeremy Hutchinson, Henderson referred to the June arrest of Rep. Mickey Gates, R-Hot Springs, who, according to court documents, failed to file state income tax returns between 2003 and 2017. The governor has called on Gates to resign, but Gates has not heeded calls from the governor and other prominent Republicans to vacate his House seat, saying he plans to plead innocent in the case.

"I can imagine the governor's office would say that these instances I am citing are not his fault, and that might be true," Henderson said. "But in my philosophy of leadership, it is still your responsibility to take action when you see wrong things happening so that you can minimize the chances in which they happen in the future."

Indeed, Gov. Hutchinson said many of the allegations of wrongdoing that led to convictions of several former lawmakers pre-date his time in the Governor's Mansion. He also pointed to several ethics changes he proposed in June, including empowering the state Ethics Commission to levy larger penalties for serious ethical breaches. The commission now is limited to penalizing violators $2,000 per infraction.

"The challenge that we face whenever it comes to bad actors in public service crosses administration, it crosses party lines, and so no one is exempt from that," Hutchinson said. "We just have to make sure that we look within ourselves to make sure we're fulfilling our public duty. And then secondly, that we have a system that gives the maximum amount of public information to make good decisions and to prevent conflicts of interest and opportunities to take advantage of the system."

Neither candidate has been accused of wrongdoing in the federal case involving Cranford and several other ex-lawmakers. However, the governor said Wednesday that Henderson should answer questions about his role in a saga that was described in court documents, involving Cranford, Teach for America and Jeremy Hutchinson as a senator.

In 2015 while Henderson was the nonprofit's Arkansas director, it hired Cranford as a lobbyist. As part of guilty plea, Cranford admitted to bribing Arkansas lawmakers, including "Senator A," later acknowledged as Jeremy Hutchinson by his attorney, to steer state money to non-governmental organizations.

Jeremy Hutchinson, who has not been charged with a crime over his relationship with Cranford, sponsored a pair of bills to send General Improvement Fund money to Teach for America. Jeremy Hutchinson was doing legal work for Cranford at the time.

As a result of that legislation, Gov. Hutchinson pledged $3 million from the governor's discretionary fund to Teach for America, which recruits college graduates from across the U.S. to teach in low-income schools.

A group of private donors, including Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr., also pledged matching funds.

The state and a private group of donors paid only about two-thirds of their commitments after Teach for America failed to recruit the number of teachers it had promised.

"Mr. Henderson certainly needs to answer for the role that he played in hiring a lobbyist that's being convicted, as he represented Teach for America that put in jeopardy, really, $3 million in taxpayers' money," Hutchinson said Wednesday. He added that he thought at the time that it "was a very genuine effort to help bring teachers from out of state into Arkansas."

Henderson on Wednesday said he regretted hiring Cranford, but that everything the nonprofit did under his leadership was "aboveboard."

"In terms of Rusty Cranford, I have answered every question by the press that has ever been put in front of me," Henderson said. "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm proud of the work that we did at Teach for America. We got thousands of kids good teachers that wouldn't have had them otherwise. I think it is important to say that for every minute I spent working with Rusty Cranford on this, I probably spent 10 or 15 working with someone on his staff to make this happen."

Henderson and Hutchinson will face each other in the Nov. 6 general election. Libertarian Mark West of Batesville is also seeking the office.

Metro on 09/06/2018

Print Headline: Ethics raised as issue in Arkansas governor's race

Comments

  • RBear
    September 6, 2018 at 4:35 a.m.

    Hutchinson has been a complacent governor on these issues, only coming forward with his ethics proposals AFTER it became apparent to the public there were problems. Hutchinson is a reactive governor who lets things deteriorate first and then attempts to step in. It's been the case on several occasions and is the case here. Hutchinson even approved some GIF funds AFTER his staff recommended against it. Is Hutchinson in cahoots on these deals? Hard to say, but there's a lot of familiarity here.
    With regards to Henderson, he's been as transparent as you can be on the issue. Did Teach for America recruit teachers into the state? Yes. Did the teachers come into an education system that was ready to work with them and improve the Delta region? Hardly, and that's the fault of Hutchinson and Republicans. It's hard to hit your goals when you're bringing teachers into an environment that is stacked against you thanks to the state.
  • BoudinMan
    September 6, 2018 at 6:32 a.m.

    So, Asa, just talking about true ethics reforms in state government is "playing politics" to you? That's nice to know. Why don't you just smile some more, chuckle a little bit, and it will all be okay.
  • JMort69
    September 6, 2018 at 6:45 a.m.

    Meanwhile, our esteemed grinner-in-chief joined other grinners in a phony news conference about all the regulations they had done away with. According to other publications, these regs and laws had not been enforced for years and the news conference was all for show. But, there they stood, his other nephew, Hendren, Dismang and others, grinnin like idiots. Deflect, deflect, deflect, nothing to see here. Oh, except, that not all of the corruption was before Asa's term in office. Some of it went on during his term, right under his nose, in his own family. If Jeremy couldn't afford groceries and Netflix, did no one in his family wonder why, all of the sudden, he took Caribbean trips and trips to the World Series? No one thought to ask how he suddenly came into that kind of money? This whole group of legislators has played us and been caught. Time to let them know the gig is up. VOTE THEM OUT, VOTE THEM OUT!!
  • WGT
    September 6, 2018 at 6:56 a.m.

    Everybody makes mistakes. Me, you, everyone.
    What are you willing to give up to have what you want?
    All politicians deal with the monster of corruption. Some resist the temptation very well. Sometimes it infiltrates unseen. Others, it is welcomed with open arms. It boils down to being able to discern who proposes genuine progression to genuine greed. It’s a crapshoot. Right now, my money is on Henderson. Hutchinson is snaky.
  • Razrbak
    September 6, 2018 at 7:27 a.m.

    The governor is corrupt, just as is Boyce Hamlet his choice to head ABC Enforcement. Hamlet was fired by the Arkansas State Police for lying and hid his hiring and firing on every job application to get positions in law enforcement that he would not have been able to obtain had he told the truth and not lied on job applications and hid hid his hiring and firing by the ASP.
  • JMort69
    September 6, 2018 at 8:37 a.m.

    Well, WGT, I guess it depends upon where you place your priorities. I was taught not to value material possessions above honor and truth and I don't. What I have means nothing to me if I did not obtain it honestly. What is disgusting to me is that Jeremy is a preacher's son. One would think, with the inundation of Biblical principles I assume he had, that it would not all be thrown out for Netflix. Yes, we all err and we are all human. But, it is our job to strive, not to give in. Besides, who wants to live their life looking over their shoulder for those seeking revenge, or for your cell mate Big Bubba?
