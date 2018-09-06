A former Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District teacher has been formally charged by prosecutors in Miller County, Ark., with sexual assault involving a former Texas High School student.

Carlton James Bailey Jr., 26, became the 18-year-old student's sociology instructor in January, according to a probable cause affidavit. TISD police referred the student in June to Texarkana, Ark., police after learning that sexual misconduct by Bailey allegedly occurred at the girl's Arkansas home the night of March 22.

Texarkana police arranged for the student to be interviewed at the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center in mid-June. The girl told a forensic interviewer that Bailey was "flirtatious" toward her and that she looked him up on the cellphone-based application Instagram and asked to "follow him first and not too long after he followed her as well."

The girl reported that Bailey began messaging her directly and that the two communicated through Instagram and SnapChat, another cellphone-based application.

"She said on Wednesday, March 21, he messaged her most of the night," the affidavit states. "The messages went from flirtatious to more suggestive to interactions between Mr. Bailey and [the student]."

The teen reported that the following day, Bailey gave her an energy drink and candy at school. Authorities wrote that she said she gave Bailey her address in Texarkana, and he came to her home about 11:30 p.m. Bailey entered through the front door as the adults in the home slept, court documents show.

The girl told the forensic interviewer that Bailey pushed her against a wall and began kissing her "kind of violently," the affidavit states. The girl described a somewhat forcible encounter and told the forensic interviewer that Bailey appeared to enjoy "that she was uncomfortable," authorities noted.

Bailey denied ever being to the girl's home or knowing where she lives when first interviewed by Texarkana investigators. After being warned that investigators intended to review video surveillance footage from nearby businesses and have the police department's Crime Scene Investigation unit process the student's room for evidence, Bailey provided an account in keeping with that provided by the teen, according to the affidavit.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell formally signed off on charges of first-degree sexual assault. If convicted, Bailey faces six to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

TISD spokeswoman Tina Veal Gooch said Bailey's employment with the school district ended June 30. Gooch said Bailey worked as a substitute from Oct. 1, 2014, to Oct. 5, 2014; as an instructional aide from Oct. 6, 2014 to June 10, 2015; and as a teacher from Aug. 7, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

It is illegal for a person employed as a teacher in a public or private K-12 school to engage in sexual contact with a student regardless of the student's age. Bailey is free on a $15,000 bond and is ordered to have no contact with the teen. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.