Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., center, greet Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey before he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- Facebook and Twitter executives assured Congress on Wednesday that they are aggressively working to root out foreign attempts to sow discord in America, and they pledged to better protect their social networks against manipulation during the 2018 midterm elections and beyond.

Facebook's No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, and Twitter's chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the morning, but there was an empty chair for Google parent company Alphabet, which refused to send a top executive.

In the afternoon, Dorsey went before a House panel alone to address Republican concerns that Twitter is censoring conservatives. Dorsey denied that is happening.

The hearings came at a critical time, two months before the midterm elections and as President Donald Trump has alleged that Twitter is biased against Republican views.

Senators had sharp words for Alphabet CEO Larry Page. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested the company was a no-show because it was "arrogant."

Sandberg's appearance came several months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified at hearings on Capitol Hill.

Like Zuckerberg, she acknowledged the company's lag in recognizing Russian efforts to manipulate Facebook during and after the 2016 presidential election. Sandberg detailed Facebook's efforts to fight the problem with manpower and new technology.

"We are even more determined than our adversaries, and we will continue to fight back," she said.

Dorsey told both committees what his company needs to improve.

Holding his phone throughout the hearings, Dorsey tweeted some of his opening statement to the Senate: "We aren't proud of how that free and open exchange has been weaponized and used to distract and divide people, and our nation. We found ourselves unprepared and ill-equipped for the immensity of the problems we've acknowledged."

He added: "Abuse, harassment, troll armies, propaganda through bots and human coordination, misinformation campaigns, and divisive filter bubbles -- that's not a healthy public square. Worse, a relatively small number of bad-faith actors were able to game Twitter to have an outsized impact."

Thirteen Russians were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller this year on charges of taking part in a plot to disrupt the 2016 election by creating fake social media accounts that pushed divisive issues.

Both Facebook and Twitter are using artificial intelligence and other increasingly sophisticated technology to combat manipulation. Facebook is going after "inauthenticity," or fake accounts. Twitter is focusing on analyzing behavioral patterns to find suspicious activity because the social-media platform technically allows "fake" accounts.

The companies have made many policy changes and have caught and banned what they described as malicious accounts over the past year. Still, their business models -- free services that rely on attracting as many users as possible for as long as possible and finding out as much about them as possible -- remain the same, and that has posed challenges in rooting out those bent on mischief.

Dorsey said Twitter has continued to identify accounts that may be linked to the Russian Internet agency cited in Mueller's indictment. He said Twitter has suspended 3,843 accounts it believes are connected to that agency. Facebook has also taken down pages this year that it believes were tied to the agency.

Lawmakers said Facebook and Twitter had recognized the problem of foreign influence on their platforms and were engaging more with Congress. The lawmakers agreed with the companies that the responsibility to root out foreign interference on social media would also require government help.

"After the election, you were reluctant to admit there was a problem," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the committee, said. "Each of you have come a long way with respect to recognizing the threat."

AGENCY WEIGHS IN

Yet even as lawmakers recognized the social media companies' efforts, the Justice Department weighed in on concerns over free speech on social media, raising the prospect of more federal scrutiny.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to meet with state attorneys general later this month to discuss whether tech companies may be "intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas," the Justice Department said Wednesday in a statement.

Agency spokesman Devin O'Malley said those at the meeting also will consider whether tech platforms "may have harmed competition" with their actions, a hint that the Justice Department may be weighing antitrust action against the firms.

The meeting, which had been in the works since before Wednesday's hearing, is expected to take place in Washington on Sept. 25 -- and at least three state attorneys general have agreed to participate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak on the record. The person declined to say which states were involved.

The Justice Department's announcement heightens the stakes for the tech companies in Washington, where policymakers have widely criticized the digital platforms but have refrained from passing legislation or launching investigations into their conduct.

Pressure has been mounting on antitrust officials to scrutinize the tech industry. Last week, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, called on the Federal Trade Commission to reopen an investigation into Google and its data practices, as well as its decisions to ban certain types of advertisers from its platform.

At the House hearing, Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., cited recent complaints that Twitter limited the visibility of prominent Republicans on its platform -- an accusation echoed by Trump.

"It takes years to build trust, but it only takes 280 characters to lose it," Walden said.

Dorsey has denied that political ideology has played a part in any Twitter algorithms that determine what users see.

The assertion that conservatives are being censored has also been pushed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the No. 3 House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Committee Democrats said Republicans were manufacturing the issue ahead of the November elections.

"This hearing appears to be one more mechanism to raise money and generate outrage," said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the committee's top Democrat. Other Democrats called it a "charade" and "a load of crap."

Twitter came under fire from some on the far right after suspending the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones last month, as did Facebook. Jones made an appearance Wednesday outside both hearing rooms, telling reporters he was there to "face my accusers."

ADAPTING TO THREATS

Separately, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that election security wasn't a mission initially envisioned for the sprawling department created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Nielsen said in a speech that the department must adapt as threats change -- and right now, the biggest threats are online from malicious "nation-states" seeking to disrupt democracy.

"[The Department of Homeland Security] was founded 15 years ago to prevent another 9/11," she said. "I believe an attack of that magnitude is now more likely to reach us online than on an airplane."

The department is tasked with helping states to protect election infrastructure -- which includes any potential cyberthreats, and the Trump administration has been criticized for not doing enough ahead of the upcoming elections.

There has been serious online targeting of the political system, mostly on three fronts -- efforts to get inside political campaigns and institutions and expose damaging information; probes of electoral systems, potentially to alter voter data and results; and fake ads and accounts on social media used to spread disinformation and fan divisions among Americans.

Microsoft recently reported that it had disabled six Russian-launched websites masquerading as U.S. think tanks and Senate sites. Facebook and the security firm FireEye revealed influence campaigns, originating in Iran and Russia, that led the social network to remove 652 impostor accounts, some targeted at Americans. The office of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said hackers tied to a nation-state had sent phishing emails to old campaign email accounts.

"Cyberattacks now exceed the risk of physical attacks," Nielsen said at a speech to some of the workers in the 240,000-member department, which is also responsible for natural disasters and immigration. "Don't get me wrong: Terrorists, criminals, and foreign adversaries continue to threaten the physical security of our people. But cyberspace is now the most active battlefield, and the attack surface extends into every single American home."

In order to succeed, Nielsen said, private companies must get better involved in security and information sharing, Congress must give the Homeland Security Department the tools to better organize cybersecurity efforts, and states need to have auditable election systems to show that votes were not tampered with.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Barbara Ortutay and Colleen Long of The Associated Press; by Cecilia Kang and Sheera Frenkel of The New York Times; and by Brian Fung, Tony Romm, Craig Timberg and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/06/2018