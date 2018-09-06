FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Coach Chad Morris is looking for better first-down efficiency when the Razorbacks (1-0) take on Colorado State (0-2) in their road opener Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Razorbacks made three of their biggest plays -- touchdown passes covering 14, 48 and 57 yards to La'Michael Pettway and Jordan Jones -- on first-down snaps.

Otherwise, the first-down numbers were underwhelming.

"Our lack of efficiency on first downs caused us to be in a lot of second and longs," Morris said. "We had 27 first-down opportunities, and 13 of those we were in second and long. So that's something we've got to get better at. We've got to get better from a coaching standpoint and a play-calling standpoint."

The Razorbacks averaged 3.5 yards per first down on their first 11 tries before Ty Storey's 14-yard touchdown pass to Pettway in the second quarter. The average on seven first-down runs in that span was 1.9 yards.

After the second-quarter outburst, which ended on Storey's 57-yard scoring strike to Jones on the first play of a series, the Razorbacks amassed 29 yards on 10 first downs, an average of 2.9 yards per play.

"We have to be better on first down," coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock said. "To me, there were a little bit too many third downs as well.

"You know ... if you're hitting those big plays you're not having as many third-down calls and trying to have to stay on the field. So, not pleased with where we're at. We try to pride ourselves on being the most explosive offense in the country, and I didn't think we were the other day, but we've got a lot of work to do to get to that point."

Personnel update

Defensive ends Randy Ramsey and Dorian Gerald were not seen during the 20-minute media viewing period Wednesday. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) was dressed in a no-contact yellow jersey and was still walking with a hitch.

Chad Morris said Gerald (ankle) was day to day, joining Ramsey and Greenlaw on that list. He expects those players to be on the travel roster.

Offensive tackle Shane Clenin (ankle) was out of the green (limited) jersey, but he did not work with the first team. In the move-the-ball period to open practice, the first offensive line featured left tackle Dalton Wagner and left guard Austin Capps working with veterans Hjalte Froholdt, Johnny Gibson and Brian Wallace. Noah Gatlin was at left tackle and Dylan Hays at left guard on the second group.

Morris said Ty Clary and Austin Capps would get good work this week at left guard, and that Gatlin and Clenin would share work at left tackle.

'Houston 2024'

First-year Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek sent Arkansas Coach Chad Morris a text while he was on-site at the national championship game in Atlanta between Alabama and Georgia about one month after both men were hired in Fayetteville.

The text said "Houston" and the meaning was clear, Yurachek told the audience at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club on Wednesday.

"That's where the national championship game is [after the 2023 season]," Yurachek said. "That's our goal. That's our vision, and that's what we're building."

Yurachek was asked after his talk if Morris sent a reply text.

"He gave me a thumbs up, I believe was the response," Yurachek said.

His logic behind the Houston 2024 idea?

"One, me going back to Houston and him going back to Texas and because that's roughly a five-year window to really build the program," Yurachek said.

The 2023 season would be Morris' sixth at the Arkansas helm.

Said Morris: "Yeah, he sent me that text. That's a ways off. Obviously you've got a plan and a vision to get to that point. We strive every day to get to that point. We're a long way from there right now, but from the same sense we can focus on just us and get better every day."

New suits

The Razorbacks will suit up Saturday in all-white jerseys and pants and top it off with red chrome helmets for their road opener at Colorado State.

The school's football Twitter account -- @RazorbackFB -- promoted the game-day look Wednesday with an 18-second video featuring defensive back D'Vone McClure.

Arkansas wore the reflective helmets on one other occasion, for the Hogs' 45-23 victory over Kansas State in the 2015 Liberty Bowl.

Captains up

Coach Chad Morris announced on Wednesday's SEC teleconference that seniors Jeremy Patton, Michael Taylor, Brian Wallace and Armon Watts would serve as game captains Saturday at Colorado State.

Playing in-state

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek held a head coaches meeting Tuesday in which the potential scheduling of in-state "sister" schools the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was discussed. Coach Dave Van Horn's baseball team will host UALR on April 2 and UAPB on April 16 next season, signaling an end to the UA's tradition of not scheduling in-state schools.

"It's an option that's on the table for all of our sports programs now to schedule," Yurachek said after his talk to the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club. "Other than football, the majority of our coaches handle their own scheduling, so they know now that opportunity exists with sister schools."

Yurachek was asked by an audience member when the Hogs would play Arkansas State University.

"Are they a sister school?" Yurachek asked, smiling.

The new scheduling options for football could include UAPB, which then-Golden Lions' interim athletic director Elbert Bennett said last week he would favor.

"I can envision that in the future," Yurachek said. "When we talk about benefitting our sister schools within the University of Arkansas system, that's obviously a huge benefit to a school like Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As opposed to that money leaving the state, that would allow the money to stay in-state and play that game. So I do envision that being a possibility in the near future."

10 grads

The Razorbacks are tied for third in the SEC with 10 graduates on their roster. The players who already have earned diplomas are Damani Carter, Jared Cornelius, Ryder Lucas, Deion Malone, Tyler Phillips, Santos Ramirez, Kevin Richardson, Ty Storey, Brian Wallace and Armon Watts.

Alabama and Auburn lead the SEC with 12 graduates each. South Carolina is tied with Arkansas.

More Rams

Colorado State will get the services of a handful of players for the first time this season, including running backs Rashaad Boddie and Marvin Kinsey Jr., who were both suspended for the first two games for violating team rules.

Starting tailback Izzy Matthews has 93 yards on 30 carries, and backup Marcus McElroy managed 61 yards on 14 carries last week. Boddie, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry while rushing for 254 yards last year, and Kinsey are projected as change-of-pace backs. Kinsey ran for 546 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry in 2016 before going down with season-ending knee surgery.

Sophomore Darius Wise, a 5-9 receiver, and sophomore cornerback Darius Campbell are also back from suspensions this week, Coach Mike Bobo announced.

Extra points

• Defensive back D'Vone McClure picked off a Cole Kelley pass down the left sideline in the early move-the-ball part of practice.

• Tyson Morris caught a deep pass from Ty Storey during the second move-the-ball sequence.

• T.J. Hammonds made the top catch of the first four periods, latching on one-handed to a screen pass thrown high and bringing in the pass during drill work.

• Connor Limpert and Matthew Phillips both made 44-yard field goals in the early part of Wednesday's pratice, and Limpert made a 32-yard kick later.

• Scouts from the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings were at practice Wednesday after the Bills and Detroit Lions were at Tuesday's work.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 09/06/2018