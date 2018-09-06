BULL SHOALS LAKE Walleye fishing is excellent on bottom-bouncing baits from 28-36 feet around main lake points and secondary points. Largemouth bass are biting buzzbaits and Whopper Ploppers in the mornings. Kentucky bass are biting half-ounce football head jigs and big worms around channel swing banks or suspending over trees. Anything with red will work.

LAKE NORFORK Striper fishing is excellent at 70-80 feet with gizzard shad. The best fishing is within a quarter- to half-mile from the dam off the points from around 6:30-9 a.m. Walleyes are being caught at 60-70 feet on the bottom with live bait, spoons and downriggers. White bass fishing is excellent in the afternoons near the dam, and from Cranfield to Red Bank with spoons at 25-35 feet.

BEAVER LAKE Walleye fishing is excellent with bottom bouncers on gravel points, rocky points, rock piles, bluffs, tree lines at 20-40. Three-way rigging, down-rigging or using snap weights with Rapalas in natural colors for clear water or chartreuse/orange and clown colors in areas of stained water are effective. Try Rapala Tail Dancers, Bagley Rumble B's, Flicker Shad, Bandit 300 Series and Arkie 350s in colors that include orange and chartreuse. Also try slow death rigs and spinner rigs on bottom bouncers on long points and humps near the channel rigged in orange/chartreuse.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 09/06/2018