Future Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman Brady Latham was on Recruiting Thursday a second time to talk about his commitment to the Hogs.

Latham, 6-5, 290 pounds, of Jenks, Okla., picked the Razorbacks over offers from Utah State, New Mexico, Missouri State and others on Tuesday night.

Thoughts after hearing the Hog Call for the first time:

"I thought it was awesome. Especially now that I'm a Hog it has a whole different meaning. I'm excited."

Going from 210 as a sophomore to 290 as a senior:

"Well I ate a bunch. We have really good strength coaches, really good coaches at Jenks and they're able to put me on the right diet plan and the right calorie intake. A lot of sleep. I didn't make sleep a very big priority in my life. Also I needed to make sure I kept working out hard too."