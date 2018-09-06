Sections
The Recruiting Guy Hog fans show DB target the love by Richard Davenport | September 6, 2018 at 10:45 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Arkansas Razorbacks fans cheer during a football game on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Arkansas defensive back target Greg Brooks, a Mississippi State commitment, joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his plans to visit Fayetteville.

Brooks, 5-11, 175 of Harvey, (La.) West Jefferson has offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kansas State and numerous others.

The Hogs fans on Twitter:

"They're like second to none. They probably show the most love out of all the fans."

Plans to visit Arkansas twice:

"I'm going to go up there for a game and then I'm going to take an official after the season. So I'm going to visit them twice this year."

What Louisiana natives and Razorback linebackers De'Jon Harris and Andrew Parker are telling him about Arkansas:

"How they really like it. It maybe far, but they really like it and it's really nice out there and it's not country like everybody says and how they really want me up there."

