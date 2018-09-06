Junior college offensive lineman Josh Cooper grew up dreaming of playing in the SEC, and Arkansas recently afforded him the opportunity by offering him a scholarship.

He talked about the offer and plans to visit on Recruiting Thursday.

Cooper, 6-6, 350 pounds, of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has seven other offers from schools such as Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia and others.

He originally signed with Mississippi State out of Haughton, La. in 2017, but had to enroll at Navarro.

Arkansas recruiting him hard:

"Communication is very heavy. They contact me almost everyday.Telling me how much they would love to have me."

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry told him of the offer:

"He told me he loved my film and would love to offer me. He told me he had to talk to my head coach before offering me. Then later the next day he called and me told me I had an offer and I was just excited about it."