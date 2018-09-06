Arkansas is back at a familiar school and hoping to add another prospect to its roster.

Razorbacks associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor extended a scholarship offer to junior running back Jaden Hullaby of Dallas Bishop Dunne on Monday.

“He told me how he likes my film, then told me he would like to offer me,” Hullaby said.

Hullaby (6-2, 200) has 12 other offers from schools such as Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan State and others. He knows of Hogs sophomore cornerback Chevin Calloway, who attended Bishop Dunne.

“Not personally, but I know he is a alum of Bishop Dunne,” Hullaby said.

Hullaby said he doesn’t know much about Arkansas.

“But I have always liked the school,” he added. “One specific reason was just they were one of the schools that intrigued me when I was younger.”

Hullaby, who rushed 40 times for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns as a sophomore, plans to visit the Hogs for the Alabama game on Oct. 6.

“I just want to see if the environment of Arkansas is somewhere I can see myself playing ball,” Hullaby said.

His highlight video shows outstanding speed.

“I haven't been to any camps recently, but I went to a satellite camp as a freshman and ran 4.54 hand time,” Hullaby said.