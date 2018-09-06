Emergency crews surround a jetliner from Dubai that landed Wednesday at Kennedy Airport in New York with several ill passengers and crew members.

Plane quarantined after fliers sickened

NEW YORK -- A commercial jet from Dubai prompted a large-scale emergency response at New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after a pilot reported that several passengers and crew members complained about having a flu-like illness.

The Emirates flight with 520 passengers was swarmed by emergency vehicles and immediately quarantined after it landed for an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fire officials said 10 people were hospitalized. Emirates airline said they included seven crew members and three passengers. The CDC said about 100 people aboard the plane were also evaluated after complaining of illness, including cough and fever.

"Given the symptoms that we are seeing in the patients and given the history that they present, it looks like this is probably influenza," Acting New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said.

Passenger Erin Sykes, in an interview, said that "many, many" passengers showed signs of illness, which included "Very intense coughing. Violently sick. Going into the bathroom a lot."

A traveler in the business section of the aircraft, Raghida Dergham, said that sick passengers were in a "lower level" economy section of the plane.

But other passengers said they suspected that some passengers were sick before they got on the plane and that the airline should have done more to protect others.

Texas blocked again on fetal burial rule

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge in Texas has again blocked the state from requiring abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains.

The ruling Wednesday is another court defeat for Texas over an anti-abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year. Judges haven't allowed efforts to mandate fetal remain burial or let Texas ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra said the requirement would put "substantial obstacles" in the path of a woman's right to an abortion. He had already issued a temporary injunction against the measure earlier this year.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling disappointing and said his office will continue to fight.

N.J. pot expansion gets 146 applications

New Jersey's plan to expand the medical marijuana business in the state has drawn 146 applications from would-be providers, more than 24 times the number of new dispensaries expected to open.

Seven months after Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, took office, the number of residents on the medical marijuana patient registry has doubled to 30,000, according to Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal. Murphy expanded the list of medical conditions eligible for marijuana treatment, leading to the higher enrollment. He also increased New Jersey's target for dispensaries to as many as 12 from six.

Though New Jersey legalized medical marijuana in 2010, the program languished for eight years under Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Some New Jerseyans moved to less restrictive states to seek the non-U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved relief of nausea, seizures, chronic pain and other ailments.

"We need more alternative treatment centers to keep pace with the demand for a therapy that has been unjustly restricted for so long," Elnahal said in a statement.

In all, 106 organizations applied to run outlets in the northern, central and southern parts of the state, with some putting in multiple bids. The approved operators will be announced in November.

Jury selection starts for Chicago officer

CHICAGO -- Several dozen prospective jurors reported to a courthouse Wednesday where they were told by a judge they might be asked to decide whether a Chicago police officer committed murder when he shot and killed black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Nearly four years after Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the 17-year-old and nearly three years after the city was forced to release police video of the shooting, the first phase of Van Dyke's trial started with the distribution of questionnaires to prospective jurors to fill out before attorneys question them in their effort to select a jury. That questioning is expected to begin next week.

The potential jurors were not told officially before they arrived at the courthouse what trial they might be selected for. A judge told them after they had walked past a crowd of protesters as well as law enforcement officers outside the courthouse on the city's South Side.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. He has pleaded innocent. His attorneys have contended that he was in fear for his life. McDonald was shot 16 times. Video shows Van Dyke opened fire as McDonald walked away from police with a knife in his hand.

Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke (center) enters court Wednesday as jury selection begins in his trial in the shooting death of a 17-year-old black teenager nearly four years ago.

