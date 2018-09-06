• Jeffrey Winder of Afton, Va., faced up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,500 after being convicted of punching Jason Kessler, the organizer of a white nationalist rally last year in Charlottesville, but Winder received no jail time and a $1 fine.

• Roy Moore, the former Alabama chief justice, filed a defamation suit against Sacha Baron Cohen, CBS Corp. and Showtime Networks claiming that he was tricked into appearing on a Who is America? segment where Cohen demonstrated a supposed pedophile detecting device that beeped when it came near Moore.

• Kurt Alexander, an agent with Mississippi's Department of Revenue, said investigators shut down a moonshine operation in Kiln, seizing four 55-gallon drums and 75 1-gallon jugs filled with moonshine, 20 barrels of fermenting mash and hundreds of pounds of corn and sugar.

• Bill Cosby, the comedian convicted of sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee, had his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized by someone who used a marker pen to scrawl the words "serial rapist" across it.

• Celeste MacMurdo of Goodwill Industries in Greensboro, N.C., said a donated 18-karat, white gold necklace featuring 176 diamonds valued at $6,500 so far has attracted 10 bids, including one for $5,002.01, on the charity's online auction site.

• Bryan Tucker of Henrico, Va., who was ordered to take down the electric fence around his front yard, said he put it up because he was tired of kids trespassing and leaving trash on his front yard as they waited at a school bus stop.

• Michael Fry, 34, was arrested, police said, after repeatedly ramming his pickup into a Dallas building housing Fox television affiliate KDFW, and then jumping out to yell about "high treason" as he scattered papers claiming that he had information about a police-involved shooting.

• Marinda Parks, 38, a pet store owner in Rapid City, S.D., faces 203 animal cruelty and neglect charges after city animal control officers reported finding 36 dead animals and seizing 90 others that were being kept in squalid conditions.

• Leslie Delaney, 69, a high school cafeteria worker in Norwalk, Conn., arrested for having an unloaded rifle in his car on school grounds, told police he was joking when he told a co-worker that he should leave if he ever saw Delaney wearing Army fatigues at the school.

