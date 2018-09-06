2 P.M. UPDATE:

FAYETTEVILLE — U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks retired to his chambers a little before 2 p.m. Thursday to weigh the sentence of Randell G. Shelton Jr. after the defendant stood at edge of the judge’s bench, gripped the rail with both hands and asked for however long a sentence the judge thought fair — just so long as he was granted home confinement with his newborn daughter.

“I ask and beg you, not for me but for my family and for my daughter’s sake, please do not keep me from my responsibility of being a father,” Shelton said at the conclusion of a 10-minute speech.

“If I could do anything all over again, I would still work with Ecclesia but I wouldn’t have given a penny to Jon Woods,” Shelton said.

Shelton faces sentencing on 12 corruption-related counts, convicted May 3 of being an accomplice with former state Sen. Jon Woods in a kickback scheme involving Ecclesia College in Springdale. Shelton was convicted of passing along the bulk of his consulting fees from Ecclesia College to Woods to disguise kickbacks in return for state grants.

At the conclusion of Shelton’s remarks, which came after the testimony of his mother on his behalf, Brooks said: “Thank you very much, Mr. Shelton” before pausing several seconds.

“The court would like a recess. I’ll let you know when I’m ready,” Brooks said, and retired to his chambers.

FAYETTEVILLE — At a sentencing hearing Thursday for a consultant convicted of being an accomplice with a former state legislator in a kickback scheme, a judge found a business Randell G. Shelton Jr. helped start secured state grants to buy alternative medical equipment for the lawmaker's father.

The stated purpose of Arkansas Health and Economic Research Inc. was to explore alternative medicine approaches, according to its state grant application. The actual purpose was to provide alternative treatment free to former state Sen. Jon Woods' father and to supply Shelton with a bank account he could draw on for other business and personal expenses, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks found during Shelton's sentencing hearing.

The hearing continues Thursday afternoon.

The government argues Shelton and Woods' plan to steer of state grant money to Arkansas Health and Economic Research of Benton should add to the potential sentence Shelton faces, although neither Shelton nor Woods was ever charged with crimes related to the Health Research grant awards.

Other patients used the equipment, company Director Charles Snider of Benton testified Thursday, but the only treatment with documentation was for James Woods.

Shelton of Kemp, Texas, was convicted of one count of conspiracy and 11 counts of mail or wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Shelton had asked for a delay in his sentencing last month, noting his first child was born in July.

Woods was sentenced Wednesday to more than 18 years in prison for his part in the Ecclesia scheme and others.

Shelton's sentencing was the second of four scheduled this week and next in an ongoing federal and state investigation. His and Woods' corruption case was the first in a string of indictments involving abuse of grants from the state's General Improvement Fund. Further investigations resulted in other charges for other former lawmakers involving bribery and Medicaid fraud.

Five former lawmakers stand convicted in the investigations. Jeremy Hutchinson, who was chairman of the Senate's Judiciary Committee, resigned Friday after he was charged by federal authorities with diverting campaign money to his personal use.