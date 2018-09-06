Sections
Weather forecast pushes back Little Rock food truck festival by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 12:34 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Hungry people fill downtown for the Main Street Food Truck Festival, where 60 food trucks dish up foods to fit every taste.

The Main Street Food Truck Festival will be delayed a day because of heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday, organizers said.

National Weather Service meteorologists said they expect up to 5 inches of rain in Little Rock as the remnants of Gordon, formerly a tropical storm, move through the state. The system is expected to dissipate Sunday.

“This change will give the public, food trucks, artists and vendors the best opportunity to interact and celebrate downtown Little Rock,” Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said in a statement.

The hours of operation, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will remain the same.

During the eighth annual festival Sunday, customers can purchase food from more than 60 food trucks parked along Main Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Little Rock, with multiple beer gardens scattered throughout the area.

