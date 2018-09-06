• Kim Kardashian has made another trip to the White House to discuss criminal justice. The reality star -- who met with President Donald Trump there a little over three months ago to speak about prison changes -- was back Wednesday for a discussion about clemency, the White House confirmed. "Today at the White House, members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review." Kardashian, 37, was one of 12 external attendees expected to be part of the discussion, which will also be attended by a quartet of Trump officials, including Jared Kushner. In her previous trip to the White House, Kardashian met with Trump and pushed for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades behind bars for a nonviolent, first-time drug offense. Trump commuted Johnson's sentence shortly after his meeting with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Trump was not listed as an attendee for Wednesday's meeting, according to the release put out by the White House. This time, Kardashian was expected to advocate for a Tennessee man named Chris Young, who has been behind bars for nearly 10 years for cocaine and marijuana possession, according to TMZ. He is facing life in prison.

• Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito said that during his coming visit to France he will take to heart how his father was mindful of Japan's history and tried to build closer ties. The visit is expected to be Naruhito's last foreign trip before becoming emperor. Naruhito, 58, told reporters Wednesday that foreign visits are a key role for the royal family in fostering friendship. Emperor Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko, always paid close attention to the history of the countries they visited and thought deeply about how they could promote mutual understanding and friendship in the future, Naruhito said. "I've closely observed the emperor and the empress's way, and I will cherish their feelings as I make an effort to promote international goodwill," Naruhito said. Naruhito's 84-year-old father, Akihito, will abdicate on April 30, handing the Chrysanthemum throne to his son the next day. The crown prince said he also wants to interact with younger people who will play a key role in deepening understanding and friendship in the future. "I hope to directly get the feel of how Japanese traditional culture and pop culture are perceived in France," he said.

Photo by AP/The Imperial Household Agency of Japan

In this photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito attends a news conference ahead of his visit to France, at his Togu Palace in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

A Section on 09/06/2018