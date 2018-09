Sept. 17 is the target opening date for the new Chili's Grill & Bar, 12505 W. Markham St., Little Rock, which has moved west from The Village at Pleasant Valley, 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road.

The new spot near the confluence of West Markham Street and Chenal Parkway used to be a freestanding Luby's Cafeteria, which was razed to make room.

Hours at the new location: 10:45 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10:45 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 404-9700.