PINE BLUFF -- Melvin Hines has the experience the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff wanted for its athletics program.

Hines, who served as athletic director of Alabama State from 2012-2017, was named UAPB's athletic director on Wednesday, ending a three-month search for the replacement for Lonza Hardy Jr., who was told in January his contract would not be renewed.

Hines comes to UAPB with an extensive knowledge of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and a history of winning teams.

"The things we saw that interested us the most is his enthusiasm and his experience that he brought to the table," UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander said. "He's been an AD at a Division I program for five years. That experience is very valuable in terms of the outlook on the welfare of the student athlete."

Hines served as Alabama State's senior associate athletic director from 2010-2012. He was Alabama State's interim athletic director for three years before having the interim tag removed in September 2015.

Under his leadership, the Hornets won four SWAC Commissioner's Cup titles, which is awarded to the university compiling the highest combined total of men's and women's all-sports points.

Hines resigned as Alabama State's athletic director in September 2017.

Hines takes over for interim athletic director Elbert Bennett, who is also the school's chief student affairs officer.

In making the move to Pine Bluff, Hines said he sees potential in not only the university but in the region.

"I see Pine Bluff as a sleeping giant, ready to grow, ready to roar," Hines said. "Though not just the athletic part, but the entire university and this community. In the little time I've been here, I've seen so much potential for growth. I know I'm going to add to it to make sure we get to where we need to go."

Hines said his first duty as athletic director is to listen to those involved in the program, and he wants to expand the school's social-media presence.

"One thing I've learned over the years is that we've got a story to tell," Hines said. "And if we don't tell it and control the narrative, somebody else will. My goal and my job is to always be out front and tell the story first."

Hines, who played wide receiver at Auburn from 1989-1992, has also served as an assistant coach at Louisville and at Alabama A&M. He also has worked in student-athlete support services at Alabama A&M, Troy University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Mississippi.

"He has really great potential for reaching out to alumni, to stakeholders and to the community to getting them more active and involved in our athletics program," Alexander said. "He brings a wealth of experience from a number of different institutions, and institutions of different sizes."

