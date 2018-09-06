Authorities are looking for a man aged 70-79 in the robbery of a downtown Little Rock bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police dispatch records show that Little Rock officers were called to a robbery at 1:08 p.m. at the Bank OZK on West Capitol Avenue.

Department spokesman Steve Moore said Wednesday that a man wearing a Walmart greeter vest had walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money.

The note indicated that he was robbing the bank, Moore said, and implied that he had a weapon. The man also threatened to harm the teller, according to a news release.

Moore said the man took the note with him when he left the bank with the money.

The Police Department did not disclose how much money was taken. The man was last seen walking east on West Capitol Avenue.

Bank OZK Assistant Manager Tanya Akins said Wednesday that everyone was a little shaken up after the robbery. Akins said she was unsure if any counseling services would be provided to tellers who were working during the robbery.

Per bank security policy, Bank OZK closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday but is to reopen today.

Akins said the bank has a security protocol for such situations and that the tellers and employees followed the procedure, but she would not disclose what exactly the policy entails.

Akins said bank employees could not release details about the robbery because it was an ongoing investigation.

A news release described the robber as about 5 feet 2 inches tall, skinny with white or blond hair, a full white beard and wearing a Walmart vest, blue hat with a Walmart logo on it, khakis and a yellow shirt.

Moore said officers were working to determine if the man was an employee of Walmart or was wearing the apparel as a disguise.

In a photo captured on security cameras, the man had a white towel tucked under his hat, and his beard is trimmed close to his face.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release. Police asked anyone with information concerning the robbery to contact the department at (501) 371-4660 or (501) 371-4636.

Metro on 09/06/2018