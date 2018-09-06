Calendar

SEPTEMBER

7-8 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited BBQ contest. Riverside Park. Bill Couch (501) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

8 Kayak Bass Fishing Trail tournament. Bella Vista Lakes. Tournament headquarters Kingsdale Park Pavilion. Entry fee $75, plus $10 lake use permit. Jason Adams (479) 426-2265 or jradams32@me.com

8 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, State Park Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

13 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited volunteer happy hour. Commercial Bank Employee Center. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

14 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Brick Room. Dan Griffith (501) 428-4848 or danielgriff3@gmail.com

