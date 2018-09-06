A 44-year-old man is accused of pushing aside a young boy as he stole a woman's wallet inside a central Arkansas Walmart on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Jason Donnell of Benton faces a charge of theft of property.

According to a news release from the Benton Police Department, the victim's purse was in a shopping cart inside the Walmart off Interstate 30 when a man later identified as Donnell "pushed the victim’s child out of the way to reach the wallet." The boy, who a police spokesman said is about 7 years old, was unhurt.

The thief dropped the wallet while running away, and Donnell was taken into custody a short time later in nearby woods, the release states.

Donnell remained in the Saline County jail on Thursday morning with bail not yet set. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, authorities said.