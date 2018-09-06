This National Weather Service graphic details areas expected to see excessive rainfall Thursday and Friday.

LITTLE ROCK — The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon have moved into southeast Arkansas, bringing rain, the chance of flooding and a slight risk of weak tornadoes before it moves into Missouri and parts of Oklahoma.

Meteorologist Thomas Jones with the National Weather Service in Little Rock says the system moved into southeastern Arkansas Thursday morning and is expected to drop three to five inches of rain in southern, central and north-central Arkansas by Sunday morning.

Jones said tornadoes are also possible, but said the risk is slight.

The system is expected to meet a cold front moving across Oklahoma and produce more rain in the two states while pushing the remnants northward into Missouri.

The storm made landfall late Tuesday and is blamed for the death of a baby in a mobile home in Pensacola, Florida.