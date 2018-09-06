The Lake Hamilton-Hot Springs Lakeside football series resumed Friday after a 19-year absence with a 31-27 victory by the Wolves at Austin Field in Hot Springs.

An overflow crowd of more than 6,700 attended the first meeting between the Wolves and Rams since 1999. Fans lined up on the track outside of the 30-yard line on both sides, and both stands were packed more than an hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Lakeside Athletic Director Don Pierce said 4,400 pre-sale tickets were sold.

The series was ended by school administrators after the 1999 game because of pranks from students at both schools. Lake Hamilton and Lakeside have played each other in other sports.

Even on the losing end, Rams Coach Jared McBride was amazed by Friday's atmosphere in Garland County.

"It just proves that high school football is alive," McBride said. "I'm so proud of our community. It was just a great night for our community and for our administration for hosting this event."

Lake Hamilton sophomore Carlos Brewer rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the Wolves.

The Wolves led 31-27 late in the fourth quarter when senior linebacker Kanaan Williams recovered Lakeside senior running back Dorecus Ferguson's fumble inside the 10-yard line.

As much attention as the Lake Hamilton-Lakeside game received from the schools' students and fans, both the Wolves and Rams have nine games left on their schedules.

Lake Hamilton hosts Malvern and Lakeside travels to Fountain Lake on Friday.

The Wolves won Friday's game over the Rams, and while Coach Tommy Gilleran and his team celebrated, the 1988 Lake Hamilton graduate knew he has to get his team focused on Malvern.

"We're going to have to, because we play each week," Gilleran said. "That [the Lakeside game] was the past. We had a good game. Now we've got to go. We have to figure out each week how to continue to win. We have to get ready for the Malvern Leopards.

"I have to bring them down. That was last week. This is this week. Let's get our minds right. We've got a new game."

McBride agreed with Gilleran and hopes his Rams can rebound from a tough.

"We have to get them back," McBride said. "We have to turn the page and get 'em next week. We've got to get them focused because we've got a whole schedule to play."

HOT SPRINGS

Game to build on

Darrell Burnett had just over two months to get Hot Springs ready for its season opener against Fountain Lake.

Burnett was hired June 19 after serving two seasons as Bryant's defensive coordinator. He helped the Hornets advance to the Class 7A semifinals in 2016 and 2017. Burnett also was an assistant for a Class 5A state championship team at Camden Fairview.

The Trojans' debut under Burnett was not a successful one, as they were shut out 18-0 by Fountain Lake at Joe Reese Stadium.

Hot Springs threw an interception returned for a touchdown, and a 91-yard fumble return for a score was called back because of a penalty.

Burnett has high hopes for the Trojans, but admitted that being with the program for less than three months before its first game was a concern.

"We expect to win every game," Burnett said. "More importantly, for these guys, it's to compete. It's hard for kids to game plan, to learn a new weight room plan, a new offense and defense. We're learning at the same time we're getting ready for somebody, which is never good.

"We're still trying to learn the kids. What ticks them off, what doesn't."

Burnett is confident the Trojans can become one of the top teams in the 5A-South Conference.

"It's not a good start, but it's a positive that we can show the kids that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Burnett said. "Like I told the kids, it's not as bad as they thought it looks. We were a play or two away from having something happen. We'll get it turned around, I guarantee that."

Hot Springs travels to Mena on Friday.

HAMPTON-SMACKOVER

Game canceled

The nonconference game between Hampton and Smackover scheduled for Friday at Smackover has been canceled because of multiple Hampton suspensions and will be considered a no contest, according to the Arkansas Activities Association.

Hampton had 17 players ejected after a brawl in Friday's game at Drew Central in Monticello. Per AAA rules, players who are ejected in a game must miss the next game. Drew Central had 11 ejections.

The Hampton-Drew Central game was ruled a "no contest". A full half must be played for the game to count.

Smackover is 2-0 with victories against defending Class 2A state champion Foreman and Class 3A runner-up Junction City. Hampton was playing its first game of the season Friday.

PARAGOULD

Nice debut

Paragould sophomore running back David Williams had a stellar performance in his first start as a varsity football player.

Williams rushed for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 carries in a 43-25 loss to Rivercrest on Friday. He scored on runs of 4 yards in the first quarter, 69 yards in the second quarter and 48 yards in the fourth quarter. His longest run was 70 yards.

Last season, Williams played in the Rams' season-finale against Greene County Tech as a ninth-grader.

Paragould is at Pocahontas on Friday.

EXTRA POINTS

With a 35-14 victory over Pine Bluff on Friday, Cabot Coach Mike Malham is at 298 victories, two shy of becoming the second coach in Arkansas high school football history to win 300 games. Frank McClellan won 367 games in 38 seasons at Barton. Malham is in his 38th and final season with the Panthers. Cabot is on the road the next two weeks, beginning at El Dorado on Friday and at Benton on Sept. 14 before opening 7A-Central Conference play Sept. 21 against Little Rock Catholic. ... Fayetteville senior quarterback Darius Bowers completed 24 of 35 passes for 393 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bulldogs' 45-31 victory over Owasso, Okla., on Friday. Bowers is one of the state's leading passers through the first two weeks, as he's passed for 776 yards, 7 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bulldogs (2-0) are off this week and will travel to Bryant on Sept. 14. ... North Little Rock and Bentonville are playing in the Battle on the Border in Shreveport on Friday and Saturday. North Little Rock faces Evangel Christian of Shreveport at 8:30 p.m. Friday, while Bentonville takes on Aledo, Texas, at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sports on 09/06/2018