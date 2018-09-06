Authorities are investigating after two people stole an undisclosed amount of cash Tuesday from a North Little Rock gas station, according to a report.

Police said they responded at 2 a.m. to the Valero on 9723 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock.

The 37-year-old cashier told officers a black male held a gun to a white male's head and demanded money from the register.

The black male came around the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Then the gunman left, yelling for the other individual to come with him, according to the report.

Officers wrote that, after viewing surveillance footage, it looked as if the two were working together. The video also showed a black male entering the business a few hours before the holdup and asking the cashier if she worked alone.

A bottle of Sprite the white male was holding and left at the scene has been sent to the state Crime Lab for fingerprint testing, authorities said.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The robbery occurred about an hour before a similar incident in Little Rock. Officers said two people working together held up the Big Red Valero at 10501 Stagecoach Road around 3 a.m.

First, a white male got two drinks to purchase and set them on the counter. Shortly after, a black male came into the store and pointed a gun at him, according to a separate report.

The report states the 50-year-old store employee handed the robber cash and some some cigars, then the pair walked out of the store and drove away together in a black Toyota Camry or Corolla.

Police said they did not know if the crimes were connected.