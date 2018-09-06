JONESBORO -- Reserve junior running back Jamal Jones is feeling better, said Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson.

Jones suffered a concussion and was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 48-21 victory against Southeast Missouri State. The tailback remains in the school's concussion protocol and is also receiving treatment to heal his back, Anderson said Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Jones, who was declared "day to day" by the school, will be available to return at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Loaded onto a stretcher and hauled off the field, Jones flashed a positive signal to Centennial Bank Stadium while being driven off the field and was able to move his hands and feet.

"He was communicating with me really well before he left," Anderson said shortly after the injury Saturday. "He was able to move his fingers and toes and all that. We were just being really cautious because he was really having some pain in the back area, of course that's where he really took the blow."

