CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;Good;Fair;Good

CLEAR;Poor;Good;--;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Fair;Good;Excellent;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;--;Poor

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Good;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;--;Fair;Fair

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

VALENCIA;--;--;Excellent;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Good;Fair;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;Fair;Fair;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Little Red is getting a few hours of early afternoon and/or evening generation. Forecasts are showing significant rainfall in our area over the next few days. If this happens, the Little Red could potentially experience stained or muddy water on the middle and lower sections. For fly fishing, try midges, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers. Hot pink and cotton candy bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Fair;--;--;Poor

NORFORK;Fair;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER The small amount of water generation from the dam comes late in the afternoon and falls before dawn. Water level is near minimum flow amounts all day. Sunrise-colored Power Eggs have been a favorite this week for both shore fishers and anglers in boats. Brown trout are biting sculpins and soft-shell crawdads. The ruby midge has been the go-to fly. Right now is the best grasshopper crop of the year, and the trout are looking for them.

NORFORK TAILWATER The Norfork has had little generation every day. Expect generation in the afternoons and wadable water in the cooler mornings. The Norfork has fished very well. There have been some nice midge and sporadic caddis hatches that have provided some limited topwater action.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Good;Good;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER The river is low, but trout fishing is very good. The best method this week has been with dough PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. The hot spot has been between Spider Creek and Bertrand Access. Parker Bottoms has produced some nice fish, too. The trout also have been hitting spoons and Roostertails.

FAYETTEVILLE;Poor;Fair;Fair;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

SPRING RIVER The river is very low, making for easy wading. Olive and brown Woollies have been hot in sizes 6-8. A lot of small trout in the river will not leave anything below a size 8 alone. A bigger fly will greatly increase chances of a bigger trout. Hot pink Trout Magnets are always good. Rainbow trout colored crank baits will catch bigger fish.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;--;--;--

GREESON;Poor;--;--;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;--;--;--;--

HAMILTON;Fair;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing is extremely slow. Feeding times are short. Trout are feeding on insect hatches and injured baitfish in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-21 inches are present in the tailrace, but numbers are few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Nightcrawlers and redworms will also work presented in the same manner.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;--;Good;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Excellent;Fair;Good

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;Fair;--;--;--

