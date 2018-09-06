There has been much ado about Crazy Rich Asians. And it is a very fine, really OK, not bad movie. But our critic Philip Martin wonders if maybe it’s not worth all the fuss? He explains himself in this week’s On Film column.

On a more encouraging note, Piers Marchant gloats about the good movies he’s expecting to see at the imminent Toronto International Film Festival. And Dan Lybarger talks with director Stephen Maing about his documentary Crime + Punishment, which is now streaming on Hulu. And, as always, Karen Martin has her weekly look at the latest in home video.

As for the movies opening this week? Well, it’s the tag end of summer, which means we get things like The Nun, which is apparently a spooky movie about a spooky nun. And Peppermint, which is about Jennifer Garner getting paid. The bright spot may be Juliet, Naked, a nudity-free romantic comedy based on a Nick Hornby novel. Read all about it these things and more in the Friday Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.