A deer stands Wednesday near a tree toppled by Typhoon Jebi at the Kasugataisha shrine in Nara, Japan.

Typhoon damage closes airport in Japan

TOKYO -- One of Japan's busiest airports remained closed indefinitely, a day after the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years flooded a runway, toppled huge cranes, flipped cars onto their sides, damaged historic shrines and caused at least 11 deaths as it swept across part of Japan's main island.

Typhoon Jebi moved ashore with sustained winds of 100 mph, cutting a path of destruction in and around Osaka and nearby cities that bore the brunt of the storm.

A large commercial ship was washed onto a breakwater, and shipping containers were left floating in the sea. In Kyoto, the former imperial capital and a popular tourist destination, wooden shrine buildings and tall orange-red entrance gates were knocked down.

More than 400,000 households in western and central Japan remained without power Wednesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at least 11 people had been confirmed dead, and 470 people were injured.

Some 3,000 airline passengers, who had to spend the night at the offshore Kansai airport, were able to leave on boats and buses under sunny skies Wednesday. They were stranded after a tanker unmoored by the storm's pounding waves and wind slammed into a bridge that is the airport's only link to the mainland.

Officials could not say when the airport would reopen.

Canceled amnesty has senator holed up

MANILA, Philippines -- A Philippine senator who is President Rodrigo Duterte's fiercest critic in Congress remained holed up in the Senate on Wednesday to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after Duterte voided his amnesty for his role in failed coup plots as a former rebel military officer.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV told reporters after staying overnight in the Senate that his lawyers would file a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of Duterte's proclamation voiding his amnesty. Amid the standoff, a small group of soldiers and policemen, including SWAT commandos, was seen outside the Senate.

Duterte also ordered the Department of Justice and the military to pursue criminal and administrative complaints against Trillanes.

Trillanes told the police and military not to follow Duterte's "illegal order" for him to be arrested without a court warrant, saying his rebellion and coup cases were dismissed in 2011 after he accepted an amnesty offered by Duterte's predecessor.

Trillanes, a 47-year-old former navy officer, was detained for several years before his election to the Senate for involvement in three military uprisings from 2003-07 to protest government corruption.

Court rejects bid to save Bedouin village

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the demolition of a Bedouin village in the West Bank, rejecting a final appeal in a case that has drawn international criticism and has become a rallying cry for the Palestinians.

The court rejected an appeal to block the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar. It said that a stay would expire in a week and the encampment could then be legally torn down. There was no date immediately announced for the demolition.

The United Nations, the European Union and others have expressed concern over the fate of Khan al-Ahmar, which is just east of Jerusalem. Palestinian leaders have repeatedly gathered at the spot to protest the planned demolition.

Israel claims that the village, an encampment of corrugated shacks outside the Kfar Adumim settlement, was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 7.5 miles away. But critics say it's impossible for Palestinians to get building permits and that the demolition is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman lauded the judges for their "brave" ruling in the face of a "hypocritical" campaign directed by the Palestinians, the Israeli left and European countries.

Amnesty International said the court approved a "war crime," citing the forcible transfer of people under occupation as a violation of the fourth Geneva convention.

Blasts kill 20 people at wrestling center

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Twin bombings at a wrestling training center in a Shiite neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital Wednesday killed at least 20 people, including two reporters, and wounded 70, Afghan officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said a suicide bomber struck at the center and then a car bomb went off nearby.

Sediqullah Tawhidi, a senior member of the Afghan journalists federation, said a reporter and a cameraman working for Tolo TV were among those killed and that another local TV reporter was wounded.

No one immediately claimed the attacks, but they bore the hallmarks of the country's Islamic State affiliate, which has carried out a wave of deadly bombings against minority Shiites. The Sunni extremists of the Islamic State view Shiites as apostates deserving of death.

Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said at least seven police were among those wounded in the car bomb explosion.

Photo by AP/RAHMAT GUL

An injured youth gets some help outside a hospital after two bombings Wednesday at a wrestling training center in a Shiite neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A Section on 09/06/2018