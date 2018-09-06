WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that Congress should change libel laws so that he would be better positioned to seek "retribution" against Bob Woodward, the author of a new book that portrays a presidency careening toward a "nervous breakdown."

"Isn't it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Don't know why Washington politicians don't change libel laws?"

The president's tweet was part an effort by the White House to discredit Woodward's forthcoming book, Fear, which paints a harrowing portrait of the Trump presidency, based on in-depth interviews with administration officials and others.

Woodward, an associate editor at The Washington Post, has said he stands by his reporting.

During an appearance on Fox News shortly after Trump's tweet, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she hasn't "had the conversation" with Trump about any legal actions he might pursue against Woodward.

In January, Trump called for a change in libel laws -- most of which are crafted at the state level -- after the publication of Fire & Fury, a tell-all book about the White House by Michael Wolff. At the time, Trump said libel laws are "a sham and a disgrace and do not represent American values or American fairness."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Wednesday that he has no plans to alter libel laws and wasn't aware of Trump's tweet.

"No, is that something that's been suggested?" Ryan said when asked at a news conference whether he is interested in changing the law. Ryan said he had been "busy working" Wednesday morning.

Brian Hauss, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that Trump's position on libel laws was not "credible."

"There is no federal libel law for President Trump to bully Congress to change, and the president does not have the authority to change state libel laws," Hauss said.

Hours after The Washington Post first reported several key incidents from Woodward's book on Tuesday, the administration issued a vigorous string of public denials, with statements from top advisers -- White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Sanders -- as well as from Trump's former personal attorney John Dowd.

Mattis called the book "fiction," and Sanders denounced the tome in a statement as "nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees."

Sanders appeared on several Wednesday morning television shows to reinforce that message.

"Everything I've seen so far out of this book doesn't depict what's going on in this building behind me," Sanders, appearing from the White House lawn, said on ABC's Good Morning America. "You can't have the type of success that this president has had if what that book says is true. ... What I see coming out of this building is pure and total success. He's had the most successful two years of any president in modern history."

Sanders also cited the military service of Mattis and Kelly and called them "two American heroes" who consider the book "pure fiction."

"I would certainly rather take the word of those two individuals than a couple of disgruntled former employees who are anonymously attacking this president, trying to make him look bad," she said.

A central theme of the book is the stealthy machinations used by those in Trump's inner sanctum to try to control his impulses and prevent disasters, both for the president personally and for the nation he was elected to lead.

Woodward describes "an administrative coup d'etat" and a "nervous breakdown" of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president's desk so he couldn't see or sign them.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Wednesday that Woodward "got played," adding that "most of these stories are made up from low confidence under performing people that have fallen flat on their faces because they didn't have the talent or intelligence to be successful."

"The book means nothing," Trump told reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office. He said the early release of information from the book this week was designed to interfere with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, "which I don't think it's done."

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Philip Rucker, Robert Costa, Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post; and by Catherine Lucey, Zeke Miller, Robert Burns, Ken Thomas, Eric Tucker and Hillel Italie of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/06/2018