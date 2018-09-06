A 1-year-old boy who was hit by a car Sunday evening in northeast Arkansas has died, despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders at the scene, authorities said.

Nancy Smith, 20, of Jonesboro told police she was driving a red 2012 Nissan Altima west on Fairview Drive when she saw several women and children playing. The 1-year-old “suddenly ran into the street,” and the Nissan’s right front bumper hit the child, knocking him backward, according to a report.

Police said the child’s mother was unable to catch him before his head hit the pavement.

The child was taken to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro with a fractured skull, fractured rib and bleeding around his lungs, officers wrote in the report.

Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Cpl. David McDaniel said Thursday he did not know exactly when the child died.

Body-camera video shows officer Keith Baggett performing CPR on the boy for about two minutes after the crash, which occurred before officers arrived at 6:30 p.m.

Baggett performed the maneuver on the 1-year-old after he discovered the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse, the report states.